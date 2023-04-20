Penn State’s home to an array of talented and diverse students who are mentored by those working for the university on a daily basis — its faculty and staff. As a university that takes pride in its professors, it's Penn State’s duty to publicly address the resignation of Michael West, former head of African American studies.

According to West’s open letter, he resigned because of the “refusal” of Susan Welch Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts Clarence Lang to keep his promises and commitments he had allegedly established with West when he was appointed department head.

Throughout the letter, West expressed his frustration with Lang’s alleged reluctance in replacing faculty members who no longer work for the university, which displays a shortcoming in Penn State’s retention of African American faculty and staff.

It’s Penn State’s responsibility to work intensely with the College of the Liberal Arts to obtain an adequate public response from Lang to create effective and aggressive solutions — encouraging the positive change West didn't experience fully throughout his “abbreviated tenure.”

Faculty and staff members shouldn’t feel neglected by those in higher positions, as it's Penn State’s duty to provide a suitable space where professors feel comfortable enough to request change that would improve the quality of their work environment — as it directly impacts students' education.

According to his letter, “We recently invited Dean Lang to have a meeting with the African American studies faculty as a whole. But, in an astonishingly disrespectful snub, he turned down the invitation. In so doing, he missed an opportunity to gauge the climate of the department, one of the key issues for which he has been faulting us.”

Colleges within Penn State must be as transparent as possible in their communication with employees. Heads of departments, professors, and other faculty and staff shouldn’t struggle to arrange a meeting with the college dean, as West alleged.

West also criticized Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s recent decision to hold off plans for the Center for Racial Justice, and he claimed Lang was the “most vocal” defender of the outcome.

Gary King, a professor of biobehavioral health, has published two “More Rivers To Cross” reports alongside Black faculty that outlined racism faced by Black faculty and staff members at Penn State. The second installment, published March 25, 2021, didn’t receive an adequate public response, according to faculty and staff.

According to Penn State Planning, Assessment and Institutional Research, in fall 2022, approximately 3% of faculty and staff were African American — a small percentage compared to 67.3% white faculty and staff.

It’s of utmost importance for Penn State to work alongside the College of the Liberal Arts to address the issues in the African American studies department raised by West. Continued silence will not suffice, and as a university that takes pride in its diverse staff, it’s paramount for deans in every college to be receptive to those they lead.

The future of Penn State and the retention of its faculty will ultimately be determined by its next strategic decision regarding these ongoing internal issues.

The African American studies department shouldn’t feel like an afterthought in the College of the Liberal Arts, as the well-being of faculty and staff is directly translated into the academic success of students.

Transparency, communication and professionalism are tools Penn State must prioritize in every college to prevent the resignations of leaders as prominent as West. Instead, Penn State and Lang must strive to create a space where the department of African American studies can thrive and flourish moving forward.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Fernanda López can be reached at lfl5339@psu.edu.