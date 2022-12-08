Penn State is once again poised to make a decision that would leave a lasting impact, and the university community is rightfully unhappy.

On Nov. 29, President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law at University Park rejoin into a single law school called Penn State Dickinson Law — and be located in Carlisle.

If put into effect, this decision would affect many individuals, and as of right now, their situations are seemingly not being considered in the potential merger.

Current law students at Penn State were preparing for their final exams, which started on Dec. 5, when the news was released. Such an abrupt announcement could have affected their studying processes and mindsets.

Those currently enrolled are in fear of having to leave the school they worked hard to get into. Having the future of the school you’re attending be up in the air isn’t fair to students who have grown to love the environment and their classes.

Penn State Law also provides necessary legal resources to graduate students and local State College community members, and there is no explanation as to if those would still be readily available with the merger.

And students who have graduated from or are about to graduate from Penn State Law will have a dissolved school on their resume, which could affect them negatively when looking for a job.

As for prospective students, there’s so much work that goes into preparing for and applying to law school, and there are currently two separate applications for Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law at University Park. People typically apply to graduate programs with the location of the school in mind, and those who choose to apply to University Park do so for a reason.

Additionally, there are the faculty and staff of Penn State Law to consider. They have built their entire lives here in the area because of their careers at Penn State, and it’s unfair to expect them to uproot their families or be worried about job insecurity because of this decision. People shouldn’t have to make major career or life changes unless they want to.

Penn State’s School of International Affairs, which is located inside the Lewis Katz Building, would be moved to a new location in the university as well — with a continued search for its permanent director.

If the university has no choice but to follow through with the merger, its administration must merge the schools a few years down the line and be transparent about the status of faculty members’ employment when it happens. This would help with the drastic change these individuals would have to endure and give them the opportunity to adjust to the new life they’d be forced into.

According to the release, the combination of the two schools would allow Penn State to construct a stronger law school and lead to higher financial savings over time. Bendapudi is set to hold a panel to recommend options for the unification to students, faculty, staff and alumni of the law schools. Once this is completed, the changes would then be made, the release said.

“It’s clear that bringing Penn State’s two law schools back together as one is the best way to serve law students and, I believe, the right path forward for legal education, including teaching, scholarship, service and community, at Penn State,” Bendapudi said.

But the bottom line is Penn State must be more transparent with its budget. The proposed changes would affect many individuals negatively, and it’s difficult to believe the administration cares about its student body when those who voice their unhappiness are continuously overlooked.

Without budget transparency, there’s no way to prove merging the law schools would fix or improve Penn State’s financial predicament in the right way.

It seems this decision was announced as students are preparing for finals and going home for break as a way to sweep it under the rug. The circumstances for such an important decision seem sudden as well, so the university needs to clarify how long it’s been in the works.

Penn State Law is a necessary part of University Park campus, and it's a big decision to attend or work at the school — financially and personally. Moving forward, the lives that would be drastically affected need to be at the forefront when considering Bendapudi’s recommendation.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Kit Schroder can be reached at cas7114@psu.edu.