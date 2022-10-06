For the past few years, Penn State students have had increasingly lavish options when hunting for places to live in downtown State College.

Since 2017, there have been multiple luxury buildings constructed, such as The Metropolitan, the RISE at State College, The EDGE, The Maxxen, The Standard and Pugh Centre — plus two under construction and more in the works.

These changes have altered State College’s skyline drastically and caused debate over whether the town is losing the Penn State charm that’s so familiar to alumni when they return for a visit.

And coming back to Penn State is a great way to reminisce, so local history should be preserved as much as possible.

But, similar to college towns all over the country, change is inevitable and necessary for State College to keep on improving — it’s not always a bad thing.

Because there’s no room downtown for apartment buildings to expand wider, the only logical choice is to build upward, allowing for more students to have convenient access to campus.

However, this hasn’t been possible — considering the high rent.

Since these buildings have been completed, the population of State College and the amount of students enrolled at University Park have not drastically increased but instead have stayed pretty steady.

In fall 2017, the total enrollment of students was 46,610, and in fall 2021, it was 46,930, with that number fluctuating during the semesters in between.

And according to the United States Census Bureau, State College’s population had a 0.8% decrease from April 2020 to July 2021.

There’s no shortage of housing downtown — but there is a shortage of affordable housing.

It’s unnecessary for all new apartment buildings to become luxury housing, complete with gyms and rooftop pools or decks.

Why can’t they be both convenient and affordable?

The high prices can cause socioeconomic rifts between those who come from extremely wealthy families and those who aren’t able to afford to live in luxury apartments, and this can subsequently cause friend groups to split up when selecting housing.

If apartments were more financially accessible to students, the downtown housing market wouldn’t perpetuate this financial separation.

Sure, these buildings offer storefront space on the ground floor, but can local businesses really afford to rent that space? While the new construction may bring businesses in, the luxury prices simultaneously drive others out.

State College must keep the needs of students and local community members at the forefront when approving the construction of apartment buildings in the future.

