After facing high influxes of coronavirus inpatients, Mount Nittany Health announced on Friday that Mount Nittany Medical Center would resume some surgeries on Monday.

Endoscopy procedures will return fully, while elective surgeries that require a one-night stay will be available on a “limited basis.” The pause comes after the facilitity planned to postpone these specific surgeries through Jan. 5 as it sees an influx in coronavirus inpatients.

Mount Nittany tended to 219 coronavirus patients in December, a daily average of 60 patients, a 17% increase compared to December 2020. This led to the Medical Center placing its Emergency Department on diversion status on Dec. 3, meaning it couldn’t take anymore patients in until the next day.

Throughout the entirety of the pandemic, Mount Nittany has been continuously bombarded with coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients. As outside citizens, it’s hard to imagine what the front lines are like for healthcare workers.

It’s even harder to imagine considering that Mount Nittany is the sole hospital in Centre County, taking care of both local residents and Penn State students alike.

Seeing that these surgeries are resuming is a welcome and necessary sight, as even though they may be elective, that doesn’t mean they should be postponed — delaying could lead to further issues down the line.

While the long term availability of these surgeries seems unlikely, Mount Nittany made the right decision to support as many patients who are in need as it can. This plan can easily be retracted, as the center said it will continue to observe the impacts of the omicron variant on the community.

If cases do begin to run rampant and the hospital is overrun by coronavirus inpatients, Mount Nittany has the ability to stop surgeries without it being a huge catastrophe. Until said cases rise, the top priority should be completing these surgeries in a timely manner.

Penn State students often add an unnecessary burden to Mount Nittany, often utilizing the hospital for non-emergency related care. While the health services on campus may be less than desirable to some, the hospital trips are creating a strain on employees that is already exponential from the influx of coronavirus cases.

2022 is already seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in Centre County as Jan 1. saw a record 319 recorded cases. Six days later, 308 cases were added — the second highest daily total.

Ultimately, It’ll be difficult to avoid the omicron variant, and Mount Nittany continues to advocate for masking and vaccination, while also avoiding large gatherings. The facility recently mandated the vaccine for its employees, with the deadline set for Feb. 28 barring a medical or religious exception.

Over 90% of Mount Nittany’s faculty is vaccinated, and while this may come later than other medical providers, this decision will better protect its employees and, in turn, the patients. While omicron is highly transmissible compared to previous variants, vaccines serve as the best option toward slowing down the spread while also keeping people out of hospitals.

The last thing Mount Nittany needs is a staffing shortage due to an outbreak, even with the CDC lowering the required quarantine time. This doesn’t change the fact that healthcare workers are limited — nearly 20% have resigned from their job amid the pandemic as of October.

Mount Nittany is not the only medical facility facing issues with omicron looming. Centre County’s coronavirus testing site has had to close down on multiple occasions due to a supply shortage — quickly running out of the 450 tests it can give daily. This is also coupled with hours spent waiting to take a test.

This is not the fault of Centre County or the testing center, rather the federal government, as many communities across the country have made it obvious there is a lack of testing present. If you live on the edge of Centre County and there’s no other testing sites available, is it worth the travel to wait in State College just to possibly be sent home without a test?

The lack of testing and long wait times is worrying considering how easy omicron spreads.

Rural areas may find themselves lacking the necessary resources to help communities compared to urban areas. And while this can happen in larger cities, the residents of smaller areas may feel neglected. This isn’t how it should be — not in a nearly three-year long global pandemic.

But this rural area houses one of the largest universities in America with students that use the same hospital as everyone else. Mount Nittany is just one example of rural hospitals across the country that are caring for more than they can take on. With the heavy load it's been handed, the medical center is doing the best it can.

