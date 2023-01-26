With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options.

And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.

Prices have continued to increase at downtown apartment complexes like Alexander Court and The Diplomat at The Canyon — in addition to already high fees for amenities like nearby parking spaces.

With skyrocketing prices, many expectations should be met. However, students have continuously complained about maintenance issues and landlord problems, leading them to turn to other, more affordable housing options farther away from the university.

As college students, budgets are often limited, and prioritizing comfort and location when housing prices in downtown State College remain so high is extremely difficult.

Students who prefer living alone are often forced to opt for on-campus housing, which is cheaper, as a studio apartment in downtown State College can cost up to $2,000 per month, which is almost double the price of the average mortgage in Pennsylvania — $1,071.

State College has become a college town that’s no longer catering to students’ needs, especially as leases continue to increase with little improvements added in return.

As for the cause, State College has continuously allowed companies like Landmark Properties to build and operate high rises — such as The Legacy, The Metropolitan and The Standard.

High rent prices can affect students in many ways, especially socially. As they increase, so does the socioeconomic gap among Penn State students, which can create social tension between who’s able to afford expensive housing options within friend groups.

This can negatively impact roommate dynamics, and as a consequence, students are forced to adapt by looking for options that fit their budget, which often end up being farther away from downtown.

Places like The Bryn Student Living, located on Vairo Boulevard, offer apartment options as low as $590 per person per month, but the downside is that transportation is needed in order to get to campus for classes and extracurriculars.

Despite transportation inconveniences, CATABus has become a reliable way for students to travel to campus on time. However, operating and managing a weekly schedule based on how often bus routes run can be very exhausting and demanding for students — especially during populated events like football games.

And if a student accidentally misses a bus, the next one might not arrive for another 45 minutes, causing students to have to miss their on-campus obligations. Other mundane activities can be affected by the distant location of more affordable housing options, like grocery shopping or running necessary errands, as well.

State College must prioritize Penn State students and their needs because the local community heavily relies on the university — economically, culturally and socially.

If students' needs can't be met, then who’s supposed to keep State College in business?

Moving forward, Penn State students need to be seen as more than just moneymakers — especially since education is what brought them to State College.

