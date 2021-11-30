EDITORIAL | James Franklin’s contract extension could mean a bright future for Penn State

After a season littered with cryptic messages and a possible change in scenery, Penn State football’s head coach James Franklin will stay in Happy Valley for the long haul.

Franklin inked a new 10-year, $70 million contract on Nov. 23, which continues to place him in the upper echelon of college football’s highest paid coaches. The contract also includes annual guarantees and performance based incentives.

With his eighth year at Penn State coming to end, Franklin has compiled a 67-33 record in his tenure while also taking home the 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year award and leading the university to three bowl wins.

There’s no denying the impact and importance of the football program at Penn State. Whether it be bringing the community together on game day or the sheer revenue earned each season, football is not only a university staple but a Pennsylvania one as well.

It should come as no surprise to fans that Penn State wanted to bring Franklin back as this is an on brand move from a university that sees itself as a playoff contender year in and year out. The idea of this signing should be seen as a positive; now that contract talks are out of the way, Penn State can put its attention to other issues.

The elephant in the room for the contract is the financial aspect. There are certain elements of Penn State’s budget that require attention, especially with the impact of the coronavirus over the past two years. Students are struggling to attend the university in the first place and with tuition rising, it’ll be even harder to combat these financial issues.

It’s telling when a head coach is set to make more money than a university president. If Franklin’s extension reaffirms anything about Penn State, it’s that the school is a business — a business that is fueled by its football team, especially during periods of success.

While it doesn’t seem right for one person to make that much money, Penn State is not at fault for this. This delves into an institutional problem as it has become a precedent for college football coaches to earn salaries of this caliber.

Penn State has never shied away from paying high-ranking officials top dollar. President Eric Barron typically ranks among the highest paid university presidents each year, showing just how competitive Penn State is when it comes to salaries.

The position of head coach is viewed on the same tier as a president, and there’s no denying the impact of Franklin. Each year he’s competing against college football’s best, all while preparing exceptional players for a career in the NFL.

Ultimately, the college system is hyper-fixated on two things: football and money. A program like Penn State couples both together and wants to provide the community with the best program it can. To do that, it’s forced to dish out these high paying contracts.

If Penn State didn’t offer Franklin the contract, another university would’ve swept in for the opportunity to have him lead their squad on the field, as both the University of Southern California and Louisiana State University were in talks to possibly sign him. And as much of a disdain the fanbase had for him this season, Penn Staters would be distraught without Franklin.

College is built on capitalism. If Barron were given the opportunity to make more money at the helm of another university, do you think he’d stay put despite his own connections to the school?

The contract issues stemmed from a facility standpoint as Franklin wanted the university to commit to improving the program in order to compete with star-studded programs like Ohio State. In order for the university to remain financially sound, it must rely on the success of the football program.

Perhaps this contract shows the faith Penn State has in Franklin to not only turn around the team but also improve the university. Take the University of Alabama’s Nick Saban, the highest paid college football coach. Saban has brought a prosperous football program to the university, which in turn has led to an improved campus that caters not only to sports but to students in general.

With the potential for extreme growth, it’s clear Penn State sees a blueprint for success with Franklin and can hopefully garner more revenue to put toward other university necessities.

The top concern among them all must be mental health facilities. If the university is able to provide this much financial support for the football program, it should have no issue doing the same for mental health, a concern brought up frequently by the student body.

There can never be enough resources allocated toward combating mental health, something the university has begun to fixate more on. Past class gifts, including the class of 2020, have been endowments toward CAPS. There has also been talks of expanding the amount of mental health resources present that are supported by the student fee.

Another area of focus for the university should be the other university sports and their respected facilities. While they might not bring in as much money as football or other popular programs like ice hockey and wrestling, it doesn’t mean these sports should be neglected.

But just as the talks of improving mental health resources are rising, there’s also optimism for allocating funds to non-football facilities.

Penn State, at its core, is a football school. More likely than not, people will associate the university with Franklin before they do Barron. While it’s not ideal for a football coach to receive that much money, it’s understandable on Penn State’s part.

With the average salary of college coaches likely to grow over the course of this 10-year period, fans may look back one day and view this as a genius deal. Being able to keep stability at an esteemed program like Penn State is key, and now the hope lies on Franklin to pull the team around.

In turn, the university's success hinges on Franklin’s, and a return to form for football can hopefully lead to a more prosperous Penn State.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.