In his final year before retirement, Penn State President Eric Barron will receive a 2.5% merit salary increase retroactive to July 1 after unanimous approval by the Board of Trustees on Sept. 17.

This pushes Barron’s salary to $876,612, an increase of over $20,000, making this his most recent raise since September 2019. Barron also earns a $200,000 retention bonus along with other incentives.

Also receiving raises are Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones and Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Sara Thorndike. Jones’ new salary is $582,828 while Thorndike’s is now $448,800.

The thought of figureheads in power receiving more money amid controversial times can anger the masses, especially when important details are left in the dark. The salary raise of Barron and fellow executives at this time speaks volumes to the lack of transparency present at Penn State.

The idea of a university president receiving a raise isn’t an urthodox decision, especially at an institution held in high regard like Penn State. The issue lies in the timing of this decision as Barron’s response to the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the raise in tuition over the summer has led to poor optics for Penn State.

Perhaps this decision was going to be made regardless of the pandemic and hike in tuition. September is when Barron’s last raise was implemented, and with the approval for any non-union university employees to receive merit-based salary raises starting this fiscal year, it appears this will become standard for the university.

But because students and other faculty and staff members are unaware of the decision making process behind his raise, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when the community becomes outraged. With many students struggling financially, couldn’t this money be put toward supporting those who will inevitably be paying the increased tuition?

It’s not as if Barron is living off crumbs. He is consistently found toward the upper echelon of the highest paid public college leaders, coming in at No. 7 in 2020, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. Despite his ranking, it is important to mention Barron returned 10% of his monthly salary during the pandemic after the university took a hit financially.

Barron has followed in the footsteps of those who came before him as former President Rodney Erickson amassed nearly $1.5 million in his final year in 2014, making him the highest paid public university leader that year. Prior to Erickson, former President Graham Spanier received a benefits package worth $2.3 million the same year. This came following his departure amid the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case.

While Barron might not be the most favored figure currently, it doesn’t change the fact that he isn’t alone in the lineage of overspending toward university presidents. No one will bat an eye when someone like James Franklin receives a raise. And while Penn State football acts as a revenue boost for the school, no one asks for a reasoning behind the head coach’s salary.

Frankly, many students likely aren’t sure what Barron does at the university. As bizarre as it may sound, Franklin is probably more visible to many than the president so people simply don’t question his actions or salary. Barron just doesn’t engage with the student body.

All of this money toward university officials doesn’t automatically equate to a better university. Rather than fixate on the figure who is on the verge of retirement, why not plan more on the next leader for Penn State?

Regardless of who is chosen next, they’ll be well off. With white-collar jobs seeing an increase in pay, they’ll reach Barron’s salary status in due time.

The asking price from Penn State in regard to this isn’t the exact nuances of Barron’s contract but a more detailed reasoning surrounding these types of decisions will clear the air and add clarity for those who are curious. Being transparent on matters such as this will help develop a healthier dynamic between the administration and students, making the new president’s start to their tenure a welcome one.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.