When the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865, it served as a way to celebrate the Union’s victory over the Confederacy following the Civil War.

In layman’s terms, slavery was abolished throughout the country. It backed Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to free slaves in five states as the Civil War raged on. The 13th Amendment serves as a defining moment in American history, a seemingly progressive moment that established Lincoln’s legacy as a U.S. figure.

There is, however, a portion of the population that wasn’t impacted by the amendment. A portion that’s still being affected in the present day.

Slavery was abolished “except as punishment for a crime,” meaning prisons could benefit off of the labor of the incarcerated. It was apparent in 1865, and it’s still apparent in 2022. Prisons may look like a source of punishment, but they still serve as a modern day form of slavery.

With a modern increase in incarceration rates and the privatization of prisons, the idea of punishment seems to have been replaced by profit. As the prison population continues to increase, so does the support for prison reform.

And that support can be seen now in State College.

At the State College Borough Council meeting on April 4, Mayor Ezra Nanes commended the efforts of council members Divine Lipscomb, special projects coordinator for the Restorative Justice Initiative, and Gopal Balachandran, an integral figure in the Pardon Project of Centre County, for their work in the community.

With it being Second Chance Month, the national awareness month dedicated to spreading awareness to rehabilitating the incarcerated back into society, this praise comes at the perfect time. Having just joined the borough council, it’s promising from a community perspective to see Lipscomb and Balachandran already making an effort to educate State College on prison reform.

Having a community figure like Lipscomb be open about his prior experience in the prison system is an effective way to convey a message to the community. These are experiences that many can relate to while others will have the chance to learn from.

One of Lipscomb’s points of emphasis with the RJI is “the stigma of incarceration.” The stigma can differ slightly depending on the person, but it still holds the same weight regardless. It prevents people who are trying to turn their life around from doing so. They can’t get work. They’re seen as incapable of making a change.

The stigma enables others to lose trust in formerly incarcerated individuals. Yet, it can be conquered through the efforts of people like Lipscomb who go out of their way to spread awareness through educational opportunities.

People aren’t inherently criminals, and cime isn’t committed just for the sake of being committed. There's a reason behind it whether that be upbringing or the socioeconomic environment surrounding people. The prison system needs to focus on eliminating the factors that caused the crime rather than throw people in a block of metal and concrete for 30 years.

With so many obstacles when trying to get integrated back into the real world, how can America expect prisoners to make a change in their lives when the deck is stacked against them from the get-go? Couple that with the loss of basic fundamental rights upon release, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that at least 25% of people who go to jail will be arrested again in the same year of release, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

One of the worst things about these stigmas is the fact that so many are created without incarcerated individuals getting the chance to tell their own story. In order to drop the stigma, an empathic approach is needed. With reintegration services, formerly incarcerated offenders can get the second chance they deserve.

It’s not all on Lipscomb to take on the large task of prison reform in the local area. The Pardon Project of Centre County looks to further the discussion of rehabilitation in the prison system. The project aims to increase the chances of prisoners getting pardoned, which is total forgiveness of a crime, according to the project’s site.

The Pardon Project serves as a great way to give prisoners the clean slate they deserve. One decision can make or break someone’s future. It doesn’t matter how young they are or the degree of their crime — one decision can lead to incarceration.

This could happen to anyone. While no one is necessarily above the law, marginalized groups are more likely to end up in prison. According to The Sentencing Project, Black Americans are incarcerated five times more in state prisons than white Americans.

That’s why pardons are so essential. And it’s likely the community is unaware of the impact they have. According to the Centre Daily Times, “tens of people living in Centre County file pardon applications annually.” And pardons are typically met with approval, as over 80% of those who fill out the application are successful.

If pardons get approved so much, they should be advertised more in prisons. The Pardon Program can spread awareness within and outside of the system, educating all for the better of the community.

The importance of having these programs available locally cannot be emphasized enough. It’s not often to see these types of resources available, and if they can be provided more widely, it will lead to normalizing prison reform.

This isn’t something that will happen overnight. As great as it would be to establish a more European prison system based around rehabilitation, it’ll take time to achieve that. But the leadership shown from figures like Lipscomb and Balachandran can serve as a beacon for change in Centre County.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.