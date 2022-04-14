North Atherton Street is no stranger to traffic jams.

With a plethora of businesses on each side of the multilane road, State College drivers should be accustomed to its congestion when traveling. No business, however, causes more disruptions on North Atherton Street than Chick-fil-A. That is, with the exception of Sundays.

Because of the restaurant’s popularity, traffic often bleeds onto North Atherton Street both ways, with cars waiting to turn in and others attempting to exit. This has become a massive safety hazard with a potential for accidents.

But in collaboration with Patton Township’s Board of Supervisors, Chick-fil-A looks to be mitigating this risk.

At a meeting on March 23, the township’s Engineering, Planning and Zoning department brought forth a recommendation to tentatively approve a plan to renovate the restaurant by expanding its kitchen and implementing dual drive-thru lanes with canopies.

This project has been in the works for a year, and the hope is for renovations to begin in the summer and be completed prior to students returning for this coming fall semester. To accommodate for the development, Chick-fil-A will remove a portion of its parking but still meet the minimum requirements set by the township.

Chick-fil-A possesses quick service — regardless of how crowded it is. While the renovations should prevent traffic, they won’t necessarily make anything more efficient. As long as the plan gets cars out of the street to prevent traffic jams, these renovations will be a success.

However, Chick-fil-A isn’t the only restaurant that makes traversing North Atherton Street a hassle. Less than a mile away, Wendy’s has the same issue. A line extends into the main road from the drive-thru at its peak hours. If Chick-fil-A’s renovations see results, then Wendy’s should be next to receive some refurbishments.

Having popular restaurants like Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A off of a main road is a bad concept, as plenty of people will go — especially during peak hours. In an effort to avoid traffic and also increase business, these restaurants should be designed to avoid being directly next to the road.

A prime example of this is the McDonald’s also located on North Atherton Street. With a two-lane drive-thru that wraps around the parking lot and doesn’t funnel out into the road, there’s no risk of traffic buildup.

The concept of double-lane drive-thrus is becoming more commonplace in the fast food industry, but is there enough space to do this at this Chick-fil-A specifically? A larger drive-thru will still yield traffic, as both lanes will begin to fill up. It may be slightly more efficient, but in turn, will raise demand.

As a result, more people will think it’s not as crowded, which can lead to a higher influx of customers having the same thought. It’s good for business — but bad for traffic.

With the expansion of the kitchen, there’s a possibility of the dining area being downsized in order to accommodate these new renovations. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has caused a change in daily lives, and with the newfound ease of drive-thrus and delivery apps, perhaps indoor dining at fast food chains are a thing of the past.

Certain parts of dining areas are closed off for online ordering and pickups while also having parking spots designated just for carryout. But establishments like Chick-fil-A still need to have a parking lot for those who want to sit down — not only from a customer service perspective but also as a way of preventing more traffic.

Yet, the fast food industry looks to be turning into a more private experience. With a main goal of providing food to its customers in the quickest manner possible, cutting back on indoor dining will only help in reaching that goal. And the faster orders get out, the better the experience is for customers.

The two-lane drive-thru system looks to be a win-win for both Patton Township and Chick-fil-A. With an opportunity to prevent traffic and possible accidents, while also creating a more efficient drive-thru experience, it’s a rare opportunity where a business and local government come together for the betterment of the community.

