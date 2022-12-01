Walking down East Beaver Avenue late at night on the weekend in State College, one would typically find a line of people waiting for a slice of pizza from Canyon Pizza.

But while Canyon was closed Nov. 15-30 by the State College Borough Health Department due to 13 health inspection violations reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, this wasn’t the case.

These violations were related to Canyon’s unsanitary floor, walk-in cooler, sink warewashing equipment, employee bathroom plumbing fixtures, pizza dough tray, pizza prep cooler, ceiling, pipes and ducts, according to the report.

There were also issues with the sink, an unscreened exhaust fan window that “does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals,” and the lids on the pizza table were wrapped in duct tape, according to the inspection.

With two violations in 2020 and then four in 2021, Canyon’s temporary closure was only a matter of time.

But reactions on social media to the closure showed people weren’t shocked or disgusted they had eaten there — but rather upset they could no longer buy pizza.

No, Canyon Pizza is not the epitome of cleanliness. This is apparent to anyone who has walked in, or even past, the building.

But people who eat there aren’t looking for a five-star restaurant experience. There are other pizza places to consider for that. Canyon is known for its ability to provide a late-night, quick carbohydrate fix.

Canyon Pizza is a State College staple. There’s a gong the workers ring when someone puts tips in the jar, and music plays. It’s a homey, funny environment that makes for great memories.

When Canyon Pizza was closed, downtown State College lost some of its charm. College students love clinging to repetition and culture, which is exactly what the pizza joint provides. For underclassmen, it’s typically a rite of passage to get their first bite of the pizza.

Now, Canyon has plugged in its “open” sign once again.

However, it must use this recent closure as a wake-up call and work toward cleaning up its act in order to uphold the sacred relationship between Penn Staters and a slice of Canyon pizza.

The first change Canyon Pizza needs to implement is say goodbye to its communal ranch bucket. It’s unsanitary to have people who have been out all night grabbing at an open bucket for their ranch dressing. Instead, the restaurant needs to consider opting for prepackaged ranch for personal consumption.

Employees should keep Canyon’s dishes and prep areas clean, as well as make it apparent to the public the restaurant is taking proactive steps to ensure safety for the future — especially now that the disgusting details of the violations are public.

Even though customers may not have cared before, now the specifics can remind people to think twice before they walk through Canyon’s doors.

Ultimately, Canyon’s situation should serve as a wake-up call for all restaurants in downtown State College. It’s no secret many can have the tendency to be unsanitary behind the scenes.

For example, two years ago, Gumby’s Pizza on South Pugh Street was also closed because the tables used to prepare pizzas were also used to tattoo people, and they were contaminated with blood.

Now that Canyon’s doors are reopened, as the sun goes down, pizza lovers can flock back to get their greasy fix — as long as there are safety precautions implemented and continued behind the counter.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Kit Schroder can be reached at cas7114@psu.edu.