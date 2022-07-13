After two long years, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is back in State College, and it’s needed now more than ever.

The 56th-annual festival will start Wednesday and end Sunday in downtown State College and on Penn State's campus.

Community members need one another after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, and Art Fest is the perfect place for connections to rekindle.

Arts Fest embodies what it means to be a community — especially in an area housing a mix of local residents, Penn State students and alumni.

The festival serves as not only a way to bridge these groups together, but it also generates a boom in business and revenue in the local area, which isn’t very common in State College during the summer.

In particular, this year has the potential for a larger turnout because of Arts Fest’s hiatus. Traffic has been steadily increasing ahead of the festival in preparation, and that’s a positive preview of how the rest of the week will go.

In turn, local businesses will capitalize on this increase, especially because of the unique mix of people attending. The Penn State and State College communities must come together to support in any way it can — whether that’s financially, through volunteering or simply showing up.

Other festivals, such as the Way Fruit Farm’s “Art in the Orchard” and the People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts in Boalsburg, will also gain traction because of the high amount of traffic in State College. Arts Fest serves a model for budding festivals, as well as ones with a long history.

Uplifting local artists and hosting artists from across Pennsylvania and around the country to showcase their work is a crucial part of the meaning behind these festivals, and it’s important to acknowledge the volunteers doing meaningful work to make this possible.

The festival is a way for different types of artists to showcase various art forms as well.

Performances will be held at the Allen Street Stage, The State Theatre and more, and local groups can gain a new following from the diverse mix of attendees.

The Sidewalk Sale, which starts Thursday at 10 a.m., is a classic part of the Arts Fest experience, and patrons can provide artists the support they, too, have needed throughout the pandemic.

Founded by the State College Chamber of Commerce and Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture, Arts Fest has perspectives from both sides of College Avenue.

Oftentimes, there’s a disconnect between Penn State students and the local State College community, but Arts Fest can be the middle ground between those two distinct groups. Students and student organizations may also be a part of the Sidewalk Sale if they were able to obtain a stand, which can further much needed community connections.

Arts Fest is also strategically placed at what appears to be a halfway point during the summer, so students are even more eager to get back to Happy Valley.

Penn State even announced a new Berkey Creamery flavor in time for Arts Fest as a way to support the cause and get more people to make the hike from downtown to buy ice cream.

The new “Festival Fudge” flavor — vanilla ice cream with raspberry swirls and chunks of chocolate fudge — was rightfully handed out to volunteers on July 1 as a token of gratitude for their hard work leading up to the big weekend.

Seeing Penn State support an event like this should serve as a model for how the university should support other local groups, and being a university deeply rooted in traditions, Arts Fest encompasses the “We Are” mentality of the community.

When an event can bring together a large college institution, students of all ages, families and artists — all while supporting the local economy — there can only be positive takeaways.

Whatever motivations people have for attending, whether it be having a night out with friends or appreciating art from the booths, are beneficial for the community as a whole.

Arts Fest is an unforgettable event for many, but this year, memories will be brought to life in an even more meaningful way if the whole community does its part.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Phoebe Cykosky can be reached at pkc5181@psu.edu.