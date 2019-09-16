President Eric Barron shared a presentation at the Board of Trustees meeting Friday, communicating the university’s plans to help students “borrow less, manage debt, graduate on time and build financial skills while preparing for future careers.”

Barron noted efforts the university is making toward solutions, such as its tuition freeze implementation and alloting open door scholarships and provost awards — financial literacy efforts including a new financial literacy center, career services and more.

While saving any money is a plus — and while the student body should also expect the university to have these conversations — it still seems unclear how effective these actions actually are, or will be, in helping education become more affordable for Penn State students.

Penn State has praised itself for the second consecutive tuition freeze that will save only in-state students $175 per semester, totalling these savings to $12 million. Deciding not to raise the price of tuition does not save students money. They are still paying a large sum — the university is just not demanding more from them.

The university dramatizes these savings, which are realistically less than half the monthly rent for many local student housing options, by providing a flashy number of the alleged cumulative savings. Calling savings of $350 for each student on an estimated $40,000 yearly tuition bill “help” is virtually meaningless.

The release also notes the Open Doors Scholarship Program, designed to help low-income students who may struggle financially to graduate on time. According to the presentation, “906 donors have contributed to 546 endowments” for this program. That said, much of this help from the Open Doors Scholarship Program is not even directly from the university.

This program could benefit a specific demographic of Penn State students, but what will happen to students who do not qualify to receive aid but may still need it?

According to the presentation Barron gave, middle class students graduate with the most debt, with an average loan debt of $40,022. Just because one student’s family may have a higher income than those eligible for financial aid does not mean the student could still afford to pay tuition bills every month while enrolled at Penn State.

By 2019, the third year of the Open Doors Scholarship Program’s existence, it has contributed $2.8 million to 1,305 student awardees, according to the release. Many students are capable of graduating on time, academically-speaking — but having to take out loans can impact their futures much more when they are not given the same opportunities for aid.

The release directly refers to students who do not receive these aid options as the “comparable population,” but who are still Penn State students.

The administration has not provided concrete evidence of when these plans will be implemented, and it’s tough to say how much they may actually help. Regardless, it’s no doubt that these discussions make the university appear more on top of the student debt crisis, an obvious plus for Penn State’s image.

University administration shouldn’t praise themselves for simply doing their jobs — providing classes on financial literacy and assigning advisers to students is not enough.