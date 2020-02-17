Five weeks ago, State College Borough Council approved “Summers On Allen” — a two-month long initiative that would turn the 100 block of South Allen Street into a pedestrian plaza. The project was approved through a revote, after the council originally voted against the initiative’s approval.

However, since the revote, it has been made public that complications regarding Summers on Allen now surpass varying opinions among business owners and council members on whether it’s worthwhile after all.

A lawsuit filed on Feb. 7 by several local businesses argues the council has violated its own charter rule by performing the revote. The four businesses that proposed the lawsuit — Connecting Point Computers, Cuts by Christy, Rapid Transit Sports and Woodrings Floral Gardens — formed a group they call “ASSETS,” the “Association of Allen Street Stores Expecting to Survive.”

Summers On Allen was brought forward for a revote by Councilman Evan Myers, who had voted in favor of Summers on Allen the first time it was presented to the council. However, the majority of initial votes disapproved of the event. According to the council’s charter rules, a revote can only be brought up by a party who had previously voted in the majority, and Myers had voted in the minority, therefore violating the rule.

The reasoning behind the rule is understandable — it prevents the “losing” party in a vote from consistently bringing up the same issue. But in practice, perhaps the rule shouldn’t be so black and white, especially in this specific situation where new council members have joined since the last vote.

As of right now, there’s no way to know if the council intentionally violated this rule or if it was a genuine oversight. Either way, the resulting lawsuit has seemingly layered on extra issues, especially between disapproving businesses and the council, on top of the original qualms.

It’s possible the event might end up being halted because of these legal pursuits, though there has been no indication from the council of cancellation. The council’s statement about the lawsuit was vague, not signifying a plan of action. The State College Borough Council objected the claim, saying there is “no dispute” that the vote that took place on Jan. 13 was voted at an “otherwise proper-constituted meeting.”

The Collegian Board of Editors still maintains the previous support of Summers on Allen written in its Jan. 15 editorial. In theory, the idea sounds potentially enjoyable and unifying for many within the community. However, it feels as though disputes over Summers on Allen — within the council itself and between the council and certain South Allen businesses — have diverted attention away from the borough’s efforts to unify the community. The suit raises questions of the council’s competence regarding its own rules, in addition to the conflicted opinions about the event itself.

The lawsuit is complicated — on one front, if Summers on Allen is cancelled, it seems as if avoiding the potential losses for a few businesses might be prioritized over thousands of State College residents and the experiences available to them.

However, the concerns of local businesses are also valid. Though Summers on Allen could benefit some businesses through foot traffic, there is a possibility it could negatively impact businesses like Connecting Points Computers — where, without store-front parking, customers might be faced with carrying potentially heavy technology for longer distances from their cars to the store.

Despite potential roadblocks for businesses during the event, trying to make Summers on Allen a success shouldn't be thrown away completely. The concerns should be taken into account, but perhaps compromises could be considered — such as, how long Summers on Allen might span for and more.

Unfortunately, with the existing suit filed, it’s hard to believe that such compromise will actually be met; it might just not be worth the trouble.

The situation has been complex seemingly from the get-go. Summers On Allen might have the potential to be a fun, beneficial experience for the community, and it’s hard to believe it couldn’t be salvaged somehow.

Though the legal situation has added another factor into this equation, perhaps more collaboration between the council and local businesses who have reservations could provide a more positive alternative for the community at large.