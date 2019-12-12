The men’s basketball program has never been the center of Penn State sports fans’ attention. And it makes sense — the Nittany Lions haven’t been ranked in the AP’s top 25 since 1996.

According to the Big Ten attendance records, Penn State has averaged just over 6,700 fans at each of its six home games so far this season. That ranks third-worst in the Big Ten, ahead of only Rutgers and Northwestern. Ten of the conference’s 14 teams attract at least 10,000 fans per game.

The difference is that while Penn State, at 8-2, is playing like an NCAA Tournament team, Rutgers and Northwestern likely won’t even earn an NIT bid this season.

After years of playing second fiddle to other sports on campus, the basketball team boasts exciting players and plenty of depth, and college basketball fans and analysts around the country are beginning to recognize this iteration of Penn State basketball as one of the Big Ten’s better teams.

It’s time Penn State sports fans recognize this, too, especially because basketball is a sport where the fans can affect the outcome of the game, perhaps more than any other.

Take a look at Tuesday night’s game — 8,643 people went to the Bryce Jordan Center to support Penn State against Maryland, a top-5 team, and the Nittany Lions dominated from start to finish, winning the game 76-69. Pat Chambers and star senior forward Lamar Stevens both said after Tuesday’s game that some of the fans’ energy rubbed off on the team.

The student turnout on a cold Tuesday night was impressive, given the amount of students who are not die-hard sports fans and the inconvenience of attending weekday games. Once the team starts to show some promise, the fans show up. But while the fan section overflowed to the seats behind the basket, the rest of the arena didn’t have enough non-student fans to open the upper tier of seating. In fact, curtains block the second level for almost every basketball game.

It makes sense that attendance is low when the team isn’t playing well.

In general, however, turnout has always been low compared to other Power Five schools because of how difficult it is for Penn State fans and alumni who aren’t from State College to travel to a game. For football games, fans can make a weekend trip out of a game — but unfortunately for basketball, not many are willing to drive three hours from Pittsburgh or Philadelphia for games on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, which is when half the home games are played.

But the students who consistently show up and support the basketball team every game deserve credit for spreading the word and bringing more local fans into the BJC.

In the past, students haven’t shown support because “the atmosphere is dull” and “the team doesn't play well.” If last night’s game is any indication, these excuses don’t exist so far this season.

Nittany Lion fans haven’t supported the basketball team because they just haven’t been a good team, historically. Penn State simply isn’t what fans regard as “a basketball school,” having only appeared in nine NCAA Tournament’s over the program’s long history.

But this year just has a different feel to it, and there is no way of knowing when the team will be this good again — so they deserve to see some support this time around.

College basketball gets national attention, and this year Penn State has the opportunity to be a part of it.

Penn State students often find themselves looking for entertainment without football games during the spring semester, and now is the time to give the basketball team the chance they deserve.