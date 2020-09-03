It may seem promising that Penn State has reported only 32 positive coronavirus cases at University Park as of Tuesday, but does that mean Penn State is properly handling its reporting?

Although the university's coronavirus dashboard is updated twice a week, it has created confusion among the university’s community, and its lack of transparency and comprehensive data does not help matters.

The dashboard’s formatting is puzzling, leading viewers to have to do math that the university would ideally already provide.

The university does not directly tell viewers the number of positive cases per campus (instead, viewers must add the number of weekly positive cases from separate symptomatic and asymptomatic sections). It also does not report the positivity rate of those tested.

Community members shouldn’t struggle to understand something that pertains to their safety.

Additionally, rather than concrete numbers, some campuses’ dashboards are currently completely blank.

Of Penn State’s campuses on Sept. 2, nine — DuBois, Fayette, Lehigh Valley, New Kensington, Wilkes-Barre, York, College of Medicine (Hershey), Greater Valley and World Campus — reported completely blank coronavirus dashboards for students, according to the dashboard.

All tabs on the dashboard need to be filled out as soon as possible. If tests have not been conducted yet — and subsequent results are not available — the dashboard should clearly communicate this.

Readily available statistics about all campuses are imperative for the safety of all Penn Staters, not just those at University Park.

The university should also be more clear in the information it has reported. For example, University Park has reported 32 total positive cases since Tuesday. Twenty-three students who tested positive are currently in on-campus isolation, while 26 others who believe they came in contact with someone who has the virus are currently in on-campus quarantine.

Where are the nine students who tested positive and aren’t in on-campus isolation? If they are living off campus, Penn State should disclose where — and if — these students are isolating.

Additionally, the university should identify where on-campus students lived when they tested positive, similar to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

UNC provided statistics on its dashboard of how many clusters — at least five cases in close proximity to each other — are on campus.

Similar information should be accessible to Penn State students.

Additionally, many other universities’ dashboards include more through coronavirus-related information. For instance, Ohio State’s dashboard includes quarantine locations, number of hospitalizations, PPE stock and the method for coronavirus testing. Penn State should do the same.

Ultimately, it does feel optimistic that Penn State has a relatively low number of reported coronavirus cases based on the size of its student population. The university hasn’t reached the numbers that universities like UNC, the University of Notre Dame and University of Alabama reached in their first few weeks.

However, that doesn’t mean Penn State’s coronavirus cases are being properly reported.

