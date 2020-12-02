If there’s ever been a semester that Penn State students should fill out the SRTEs, this is the one — and they have until Dec. 13 to do so.

Since 1985, Penn State has used the Student Rating of Teaching Effectiveness (SRTE) system to gather students’ feedback of professors at the end of a course.

The responsibility to provide feedback is largely placed on the students, as the surveys are optional. Some professors offer bonus points for responses, some set aside class time for students to fill them out, and others simply let Canvas notification do the work for them.

Survey responses not only provide students with the opportunity to review their professors’ performances, but act as a way for administration to judge how well professors are doing.

On its SRTE website, Penn State writes in the Frequently Asked Questions for staff, “SRTE data are included in promotion and tenure dossiers and in annual faculty activity reports.”

All of this to say, there is weight to these optional surveys that many students disregard.

Students should take SRTEs seriously every semester. But in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic has completely uprooted our traditional ideas of education, it is even more crucial to provide accurate feedback to professors.

The pandemic has created numerous challenges for everyone. As students, we gave up a traditional semester, meaning we lost many in-person Penn State traditions, social gatherings and general connection. Online classes are different from in-person classes, regardless of whatever one’s preference is.

Classes have become reliant on the professor’s internet connection. Additionally, professors are asked to provide lectures both in person and online.

If you have had trouble taking a class during this pandemic, imagine how difficult it was to teach that class.

Of course, this is not to say that every professor has handled this transition remarkably well or deserves shining praise. But for the ones who have put in a genuine effort to reach students from homes across the world, receiving positive feedback through SRTEs would likely be appreciated.

Many students have complained about their classes this semester. Students have the right to voice their concerns and feedback — wouldn’t it make so much more sense to communicate those complaints through a direct, anonymous forum?

That said, it is important to take the context of this semester into account when submitting SRTEs. Because of the unprecedented circumstances for everyone, SRTEs should be used as a reflection of how professors went about understanding and pushing through the ongoing circumstances.

Not all professors have handled teaching in the pandemic well. However, many professors have handled it well, providing support to students, expressing empathy, and offering extensions and extended office hours.

For those professors, the least we can do is give back in the form of a five-minute survey.

For those who haven’t filled out the SRTEs yet, forms can be found in Canvas’ “Notices” tab.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Grace Miller can be reached at lgm5130@psu.edu.