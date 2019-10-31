With spooky season in full swing, candy can be found in many classrooms and offices around campus.

Candy can bring us a sense of childhood nostalgia, and can also be just what you need to turn a bad day into a good one.

To celebrate Halloween, the Editorial Board decided to reflect on what candy brings us the most joy this time of year — and yes, we did fight over some answers.

“On the chocolatey side, few candies truly deserve to live up to the hype that Kit Kats, Reese's cups and M&Ms have. I could end up with a bag of mainly those three and be content — they're the true heroes of trick-or-treating. Also, I don't think I felt like I got the full trick-or-treating experience if I didn't come home with Starburst and Sour Patch Kids in my bag. If I managed to find Sour Warheads, that was a real victory.” - Elena Rose, Editor in Chief

“I was always a big fan of trick-or-treating when I was younger, so back then I wasn't really too picky about what candy I was given — but Reese's, Kit Kats and Snickers always got me a little bit more excited. But now, my favorite candy is easily M&M's. There are so many different flavors and variations to choose from — peanut M&M's are still my favorite, but the new hazelnut spread flavor is a must-try.” - Tyler King, Managing Editor

“Sugar and I are no longer friends, so if asked now I would go with a nice Lily's chocolate bar. That said, I love Reese's Cups. Chocolate and peanut butter together is literally the greatest combination across the entire sphere of food. Don't give me the pieces. Don't give me the dark chocolate kind. Just give me a good, old-fashioned Reese's Cup. Plus, they're Halloween colors, so that automatically raises their stock.” - David Eckert, Digital Managing Editor

“I love all things chocolate because it is not nearly as bad for my ~ diabetes ~ as many other candies are, which are often packed full of sugar that would put me in a literal coma. If I had to pick a favorite it would be Lindt Lindor truffles, Kit Kats or Almond Joys — which were particularly easy to get because most other kids didn’t like them.” - Lindsey Toomer, Opinions and News Social Media Editor

“I will addictively eat most types of candy if presented with the option until I feel gross. Sadly, I now get sugar headaches from candy, meaning I am no longer able to eat it in large quantities. But I am always down to snack on the occasional fun-size Three Musketeers bar, Skittles pack or Tootsie Pop.” - Maddie Aiken, News Editor

“My favorite Halloween candy was skittles growing up because I liked the red ones a lot and tolerated all the other flavors. When they switched the green flavor from lime to green apple it hurt me deeply.” - Lauren Fox, Assistant News Editor

“Lemonheads are and will always be the prime Halloween candy. You get two completely different palettes, they last longer in your mouth than chocolate and frankly, the lemon taste can be really refreshing. Lemonheads have always had a special place in my heart whether it was the candy I had as a kid or that my dad stole my box of Lemonheads on the flight here two years ago.” - Lilly Forsyth, Features & Investigation Editor

“I love the good ole, classic Hershey’s bar. I have a funny Halloween memory with this. When I first started dating my boyfriend, Nolan, he thought it would be cute to get me my favorite candy in bulk to celebrate Halloween. The trouble was he got me Special Dark instead of the regular kind. I felt so bad because I didn’t want to turn down his gift! Now we laugh about and I tease him whenever he buys me chocolate.” - Chelsea Kun, Arts & Lifestyle Editor

“My favorite Halloween candy is the little bags of pretzels people give out... is what a crazy person would say. My real favorite is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. I like all sizes, EXCEPT for the holiday specials (pumpkin, Christmas trees, etc.) because they throw to chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio all off and that ruins the whole thing.” - Matt Lingerman, Sports Editor

“I love M&Ms. There's something about them — the hard external shell coupled with the soft chocolate on the inside — that makes them the ideal candy. They're also not overly sweet like eating a straight Hershey's chocolate bar and not bitter like eating straight dark chocolate (which I'm also a big fan of as long as it's not too bitter). I know people rave about peanut M&M's and other types, but you can't knock the original, so I'll take some M&M's every day of the week.” - Jake Aferiat, Assistant Sports Editor

“There is nothing better than a house that had Kit Kats. I remember sitting with my friends and trading all of my other candies just to get as many Kit Kats as possible. Also, Whoppers get way too much hate — I would horde all of the ones my friends threw away and I’d eat them over the course of the next month or so. Many stomach aches were had.” - Shane Connelly, Assistant Sports Editor

“I was just a classic Hershey or Kit Kat guy. I would always remember which house had those every year and that's where I would go. I would also trade for them with friends. That was really the only Halloween candy I ate growing up.” - Dylan Jacobs, Football Editor

“When I went trick or treating as a kid, the best houses had full size crunch bars. Crunch bars are one, the best candy bar turned ice cream bar, and second, they are a candy rarely had outside of Halloween. Having the full size bars also shows that the owners of the house care enough to have real candy bars for trick or treaters as opposed to ‘fun size’ candy.” - Jack Hirsh, Multimedia Editor

“Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are the best candy in the world obviously. Anyone who doesn't love the peanut butter and chocolate combination is absolutely crazy. Trick or Treat ‘Yo Self.” - Caitlin Lee, Photo Editor

“My favorite Halloween candy has always been Twix bars. My brother and I used to trade our candy after trick-or-treating and the large Twix bars were always the coveted item—definitely worth at least a few Reese’s pumpkins. When I was young and reluctantly doing errands with my mom, she’d surprise me with a Twix bar from her purse to share to curb my boredom.” - Aabha Vora, Assistant Photo Editor