Moving into on- and off-campus housing can be chaotic, but it’s even more stressful this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lack of communication between Penn State Housing, local rental offices and students.

One month ahead of students’ return to Penn State, State College local government officials, in tandem with university officials, released a letter to off-campus tenants, family members and landlords addressing travel, move-in and arrival procedures.

The letter hoped to provide guidelines that would “minimize a rise in COVID-19 cases during the move-in process and throughout the semester.”

Although the off-campus move-in letter sounds promising, it is long overdue. An organized plan allowing off-campus students to move in should have been announced by landlords and rental offices by now.

While moving in, tenants are asked to wear masks when outside of rental units; practice social distancing; minimize move-in times; stagger parking places; and frequently disinfect commonly used surfaces and items like handcarts, according to the letter.

On-campus students are experiencing a lot of uncertainty in regard to their move-in process, as well.

After students left Penn State’s campus in March, on-campus move-out procedures took months — leaving many students without necessities for an extended period of time.

If Penn State had planned a similar concept for fall semester move-in, the process should have already started.

Now, one month from students’ return to campus, there is not enough time to stagger the arrival of thousands of students to campus, even if some students don’t plan to return this semester.

University spokeswoman Lisa Powers said Penn State Housing is in the process of finalizing housing assignments and the official move-in schedule. The university plans to reach out to students and their families with specifics soon.

“In an effort to promote the health and safety of the campus and local communities, the University will stagger move-in dates, as it normally does,” Powers said via email. “However, it will be over a longer time period to provide more physical distancing.”

Aside from planning staggered move-in dates, no further information is currently available regarding specific dates, time limits and assistance by guardians during the move-in process. Powers said she doesn’t know when Penn State Housing will release more information.

Whether students are living on or off campus, there are no clear guidelines for how coronavirus safety procedures will be monitored during move-in.

Students and their guardians will be forced to put their faith in everyone else to follow the safety procedures that are in place. During a global pandemic, it’s hard to trust that everybody will be safe — especially during the chaos of the move-in process.

The coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and we will have to find a balance between continuing on with life while promoting health and safety.

The Penn State community needs to be provided with a definitive move-in outline as soon as possible to mitigate the spread of the virus during move-in and the rest of the semester.

This editorial was written by Daily Collegian News Editor Ashley Hayford, who can be reached at alh526@psu.edu.

