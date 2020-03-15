Over 100 schools across America have cancelled classes for varying periods of time due to coronavirus-related concerns. As of Wednesday, Penn State is one of them.

The university released a statement announcing that on March 16, all classes will pivot to “remote learning” online until at least April 3. Penn State’s call for the online shift comes after many institutions announced changes to their own lectures and learning plans, leaving many wondering if the university would do the same.

Now that it has, mixed feelings from the Penn State community have followed.

One could imagine the difficulty the university must have gone through to make this decision — and there will always be students, families and the local community members who are critical, regardless of the decision. It’s understandable that there’s not exactly a black-and-white precedent for dealing with an international outbreak of a novel virus.

Pushing back in-person classes is a respectable move from Penn State that prioritizes safety. Some have protested the movement to online classes, saying that college students aren’t the ones at risk, arguing that the coronavirus has proven deadlier to older or sicker populations.

That sentiment lacks perspective, though. Over 7,500 residents of State College are over the age of 65, and that idea doesn’t take into account students or other younger community members who may have weakened immune systems, as well. Bringing back students who are able to recover still has the potential to compromise the health of many others.

All of that considered, there are still many questions the community deserves answers to.

In some senses, it might almost seem easier to say classes will now be attended remotely. But for many classes, it’s not that easy. From hands-on labs to fitness classes, professors now have to figure out how students can somehow complete all courses in an enriching way from a laptop.

Some students depend on university housing, food services and on-campus jobs, and believing that every student has a home to return to for three weeks with four days’ notice isn’t necessarily realistic.

Penn State said that it will work with international students and “students who must return to campus due to extenuating and/or compelling circumstances” to make accommodations. More specific plans were not outlined, though, as Penn State said it will work with students on an individual basis.

It’s also crucial to consider financial compensation. Penn State, or any college, is rarely cheap to attend. Students are being “strongly encouraged” not to return to campus, but many are still responsible for rent, and students have already paid tuition for this semester. It doesn’t seem right that the university would not somehow help compensate for these abrupt changes in education and lifestyle.

In addition to any financial losses, thousands of students are faced with some heartbreaking emotional losses.

Notably, seniors are faced with a particularly unique dilemma. Best case scenario, they’re spending at least three of their final eight weeks of college back at home, taking classes online. And, if the coronavirus continues to persist, there’s a chance they may never sit in on a college lecture again, spending the rest of their semesters at home finishing out their classes.

Mentally and emotionally, many of those students are already preparing themselves for that “worst case scenario” — something they likely never anticipated they’d have to do two or three weeks ago, or, probably ever when they imagined the homestretch to graduation. That’s hard.

Ultimately, Penn State has made the safest decision to hopefully protect the lives of students, faculty, staff and community members. However, at the end of the day, many waves created by this decision are unavoidably and undeniably “lose-lose.”

It will remain on the university to keep proactive, concise communication top priority with the public. The Penn State community should not have to lose any more than they already have through this complex, unprecedented time.