The White House made the decision to release a summary of the president’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and with that, President Donald Trump may as well have called for his own impeachment.

The intention of the conversation was to ensure good relations between the U.S. and the newly elected Ukranian government. But in the document, there are many references where the president calls on Ukraine’s prosecutor to look into former Vice President Joe Biden .

Over the course of his presidency Trump has made many questionable choices, and the attempt to dig up dirt on a political opponent feels like a minor issue.

But Trump’s decision to stand up and defend himself after approving the release of potentially incriminating documents is very on-brand for the president.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released an official movement to impeach the president and has received mixed reactions from her fellow representatives. This is the fourth official impeachment inquiry into a president in the history of the country, and as of 8 p.m. Wednesday night, 210 representatives are on board according to CNN.

How could Trump possibly benefit from releasing the details of this phone call? While one would hope that his actions will have an impact on Republican’s thoughts on Trump, it is likely they will not change.

Pelosi has publically been hesitant about playing to impeach Trump with the knowledge that it likely will not get through the Senate and may do more harm for the Democratic party than good — so what changed her mind with this conversation? Well, perhaps the subject matter is the difference maker.

“You have come into my wheelhouse,” Pelosi said to Trump regarding her extensive background working with intelligence security.

For someone who claims to be intimidated by nothing, Trump’s recent actions show he may be more scared of his opposers than he’d like them to think.

The decision to make the summary of his conversation with Zelensky public, where he promises aid to a foreign entity in exchange for its attempt to bring down former Vice President Joe Biden, shows that Trump might not be as confident in his ability to be re-elected as he appears.

In a press conference yesterday, Trump said, “I fully support transparency on the whistleblower information,” which seems illogical given Congress’s reactions to the complaint released to them Wednesday night.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse said the process is by no means quick and criticized the urgency Democrats have to jump on the matter, but added that “there’s obviously some very troubling things here,” according to CNN.

Republicans and Democrats alike seem shaken by the way this situation is playing out, and it will remain unclear what is to come as the whistleblower complaint remains classified.

Maybe this conversation was all just Trump looking for another “lock her up” slogan for the next round of elections, campaigning primarily by slamming his opponents.

As this impeachment trial plays out, it will be interesting to see how this will stick with voters, and it will likely be talked about by every news outlet.

Impeaching Trump will not change what he has/has not done while in office — but regardless — it is just as important that he is held accountable for his actions and that it is made clear that the president is not above the law.