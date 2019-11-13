The Daily Northwestern, a fellow independent student news outlet at Northwestern University, released an apology Sunday for its coverage of students protesting at an event where former Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke on Northwestern’s campus.

After publishing the apology, the news outlet faced national backlash on social media from other student journalists and professional journalists alike.

As many journalists online have argued, The Daily did make a mistake in apologizing for doing its job by covering the public event, leading some who were protesting or supporting the protesters to criticize the coverage.

But, the manner in which many professional journalists — some of whom these student journalists may look up to — have chosen to respond to the mistake has seemed more discouraging than helpful.

Since the apology was published, some professional journalists have shared constructive thoughts and critiques on social media in response. Many other professionals in the industry, however, have directed unnecessarily harsh criticisms at these students past the point of constructive criticism — even though many of them probably made glaring mistakes at some points, too, as students learning the ropes of journalism.

This is embarrassing 🤦‍♂️Apologizing for committing the heinous crime of JOURNALISM???Kudos to the student journalist . Your University let you down. https://t.co/B3is4DgI8R — Dario Melendez (@Dario_Melendez) November 12, 2019

After seeing harsh, potentially rash, reactions from journalists, the staff at The Daily probably realized quickly that they made a mistake. Many of the professionals who tweeted about it could have tried channeling some perspective, and provided The Daily with slightly gentler feedback they might have benefitted from hearing had they been students dealing with a glaring mistake.

Repeating the same blunt, yet grim critiques fired at The Daily in mass quantities only adds more fuel to the fire, which likely had little effect on helping them move on or improve for the future.

Would the professional journalists scrutinizing The Daily want the worst mistakes they made as student journalists published and roasted on social media in this day and age?

Many professional journalists today didn’t have to worry about backlash on social media while they were still student journalists, because utilizing Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more for journalism only evolved into what it is today over this past decade.

I hate to criticize other student journalists, but this is extremely embarrassing for @thedailynu. They should not be retracting things and apologizing for covering public events. What is @MedillSchool teaching them?? https://t.co/6JAU87glLo — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) November 12, 2019

As student journalists ourselves at The Daily Collegian, we’ve been told in classes and the newsroom that now is the time to make mistakes and learn from them before becoming professionals. Though that is the case, we still strive for the high standards many professional outlets do.

Despite its mistake, it is evident that The Daily Northwestern — one of the most esteemed collegiate news outlets in the country — follows those expectations, too.

The Daily’s apology mentioned the outlet’s regrets on multiple aspects of its coverage, noting that identifying student protesters could potentially result in those students being punished by the university, since Northwestern students who participate in public demonstrations are not granted amnesty by the university.

It’s not The Daily’s job to make sure students don't get in trouble for protesting in a public space — it's to seek the truth and report it. Students who chose to protest and did not know the potential repercussions of doing so could have made themselves aware of Northwestern’s policies on student demonstrations beforehand. It is not at the fault of journalists if the demonstrators they spoke to agreed to be interviewed and identified.

The question The Daily now faces is, how does an organization effectively move on from this?

The outlet’s editor-in-chief Troy Closson responded to the backlash against the editorial, noting that he understands how the statement “over-corrected” in certain areas, and that he stands by their reporting.

/1 Yesterday, @thedailynu published a statement on our coverage of the Jeff Sessions event and protests on campus last week and I wanted to address the concerns that everyone has shared on Twitter. — Troy Closson (@troy_closson) November 12, 2019

Closson echoed that he appreciates the feedback regarding The Daily’s apology and what they could have done differently, but wants to move forward while focusing on exhibiting more empathy in their reporting to help prevent instances like this from happening again.

Like all student news outlets do sometimes, The Daily made a mistake. But they have the ability to exit this situation as a stronger publication if they can continue to recognize what they did wrong and reflect on what needs to change.