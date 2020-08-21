The coronavirus pandemic has changed countless lives.

Businesses are closing. Organizations are undergoing complete reconstruction. People are adjusting to new realities.

The Daily Collegian is not exempt from coronavirus-related changes.

When Penn State moved all classes online in March, the Collegian ceased its semiweekly print production. Our staff began operating remotely, as we continued reporting on Penn State and State College.

This halt to print continued into the summer after Penn State announced summer classes would be held remotely. The Collegian typically prints weekly during the summer semester.

Looking to the fall semester, we had planned on printing two days a week until Thanksgiving break.

And then the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

After careful consideration, the Collegian has decided it will print weekly in the fall on Thursdays.

This is a temporary decision, and the future of the Collegian’s permanent print schedule will be reevaluated at a later date.

However, just because we’re printing one day a week doesn’t mean the quantity or quality of the Collegian’s work will decrease this fall.

On the contrary — we’re going to kill it.

How do I know? Because we’ve been killing it.

This summer, we had an almost entirely remote staff of reporters and editors who didn’t let a global pandemic get in the way of their dedication to the Collegian.

We interviewed sources over Zoom, edited stories from hundreds of miles apart, and reported on breaking news at every hour of the day from every corner of the country.

Week after week, we continuously produced excellent content. (You can check out some of our best summer work here.)

And we are excited to bring the same level of dedication to the fall semester.

At the Collegian, our mission isn’t to put together a newspaper or post a story on our website.

Our mission is to tell important, meaningful stories about the Penn State and State College communities.

And that’s just what we’ll do — no matter what the world throws at us.