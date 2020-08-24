On Wednesday night, dozens of mostly unmasked Penn State freshmen gathered in a mosh-pit-like group in East Commons — and the entire freshman class has faced backlash for it.

News of the gathering quickly circulated social media, prompting upperclassmen and alumni to post hateful comments about the freshman class on Facebook and Twitter, and the creation of a petition urging the university to remove them from campus for violating coronavirus guidelines.

Penn State: Petition to send all PSU freshmen home after breaking corona rules. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/QMJClmM2FP via @Change — LAUR (@lauren_knopf) August 20, 2020

penn state should’ve made all freshmen do classes remotely this semester idc pic.twitter.com/KKz06E2gfn — madison (@mlburnard) August 20, 2020

Dear incoming freshmen... please for the love of god stop being ignorant so we can have a season. https://t.co/spfeMuM5JZ — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) August 20, 2020

Although many Penn State community members view the actions of the freshmen involved as irresponsible and inconsiderate, the hate the entire class of 2024 is receiving has been blown out of proportion.

Regardless of academic year, some Penn State students have chosen to gather during the ongoing pandemic — it’s not solely freshmen and not every freshman. Penn State’s upperclassmen should not act holier-than-thou.

And the issue of large gatherings goes beyond Penn State — it’s a trend at colleges across the nation.

For instance, when the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill saw an increase in coronavirus cases, people tried to find someone or something to assign the blame to. In this case, the class of 2024 has acted as the scapegoat for some.

Upperclassmen, alumni and other community members decrying all freshmen isn’t going to stop irresponsible behavior from happening.

The only thing these individuals have accomplished is generalizing an entire group of people for the actions of a small fraction of their peers.

Apartment, house and fraternity parties in State College with upperclassmen attending are happening, too — and are not nearly as sensationalized.

Earlier this week, Phi Kappa Psi was interimly suspended for breaking the coronavirus guidelines of Penn State and the Interfraternity Council. A few days later, Pi Kappa Alpha was suspended for holding a social event.

Penn Staters should express the same level of concern regarding off-campus and greek life gatherings as they do when freshmen gather in East Halls.

And no matter who is acting irresponsibly, their actions should be criticized on an individual basis — not a collective one.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Ashley Hayford can be reached at alh526@psu.edu.