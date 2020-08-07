With students just weeks away from returning to University Park to start the fall semester, State College residents are likely worried the coronavirus will spread more rapidly — which is why it’s so important to mitigate the spread through law enforcement.

The State College Borough Council passed an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting that will require all State College residents to wear masks in public and will limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people, with the exception of businesses and residences.

Lines outside will also be limited to 10 people, and those who fail to comply with the ordinance’s measures can face fines of up to $300.

The ordinance — which was signed into law by State College Mayor Ron Filippelli — is a step in the right direction for the community, as up until this point, the borough was following Pennsylvania’s coronavirus guidelines rather than guidelines catered for the community.

When students return, some are going to want to see their friends, party and go to bars — as many students typically want to do.

But during a pandemic, normal college behavior can be deadly, so it’s a good thing the council wants to dampen students’ efforts to socialize in large groups.

Enforcement of this ordinance, however, is a point of contention, since the rules as they are written are somewhat arbitrary and vague.

For example, one police officer might see someone sitting alone at a park without a mask and fine them, while another might let it slide — so specific guidelines for officers on when and when not to enforce the regulations is needed for the policy to be effective.

Additionally, though the idea that State College Police officers will bust every house party and intercept every maskless person is a reassuring one, it is unrealistic to think that local police departments have the necessary capacities to do so.

However, what the ordinance (and the noncompliance fines) may accomplish is preventing those who would otherwise break the rules from attempting to do so in the first place.

Though the new policy may not be 100% effective in mitigating the spread of the virus in State College, it will hopefully limit activity from those who do not want to be charged $300 for not distancing themselves from others or wearing a mask in public.

Some aspects of the new regulation, such as mandating masks even while outside, seem overblown, as research has shown that the virus is much less likely to spread outdoors. However, the measure is understandable, as it is easier to make everyone wear a mask than to judge on a case-by-case basis how close two people need to be for masks to be warranted.

Though this ordinance gives hope that preventing the spread of the virus this fall is possible, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which the virus does not spread rapidly through the borough as thousands of students plan to return to the State College area.

Strong enforcement from both the university and the State College borough is needed to prevent an outbreak — and even that might not be enough.

The ordinance is admirable in its ambitions and looks promising on paper — but whether it will adequately protect the community is yet to be seen.

This editorial was written by Daily Collegian Assistant News Editor Lilly Riddle, who can be reached at lir5125@psu.edu.