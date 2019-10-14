Saturday evening, the Penn State football team stood in solidarity with Jonathan Sutherland — a teammate who received a racist letter from a Penn State alumnus — when some players wore shirts with “Chains, Tattoos, Dreads & WE ARE” printed on them during warm ups in Iowa City.

Plenty of fans noticed the shirts and immediately responded. The majority of feedback seemed to be positive and supportive, with comments on the shirts filling everyone's Twitter feed. The negative comments were there, of course, but it was largely drowned out by encouraging words.

While the players were eventually asked to take the shirts off, it was not because Penn state did not want the players taking a stand, according to a Penn State spokesperson — it was due to an NCAA policy that athletes must wear team-issued apparel on game day.

Regardless, the Nittany Lions’ actions this weekend spoke to the true meaning behind “We Are,” and it’s reassuring to see an abundance of support from those who identify as Penn State students, alumni and fans.

One of many voices within the Penn State community, Champs Downtown, helped the movement happen by seemingly providing the shirts, with the bar and restaurant’s logo displayed on the bottom of the shirt.

While it’s certainly positive to see Champs partner with Penn State football in the team’s goal of promoting unity, it seems it would be even more ideal if Nike provided a t-shirt design for the team so they could wear the gear for warm-ups and around campus.

A collaboration with Nike would please not only the football team, but Penn State fans as well — just seeing the shirts made by Champs this weekend, fans were eager to get their hands on one of their own. Even if Champs isn’t selling the shirts, it could be Nike’s next move to make their own.

Nike has been willing to lose customers if it means standing up for a cause it believes in, as it has proved in the past by endorsing Colin Kaepernick. Creating shirts with the Nike logo on it showing the unity of Penn State football could only further their message.

Penn State also has an advantage that would make Nike more likely to comply with the idea of creating merchandise like this — its CEO, Mark Parker, is a Penn State alumnus, class of 1977.

The athletes on the football team are clearly still passionate about the topic and continue to show that they support Sutherland, expressing that they won’t let ignorant, closed-minded alumni affect them negatively. They know there are people out there who don’t respect them and frankly — they don’t care.

These athletes have a platform where thousands of people see their actions and are influenced by their thoughts, and it is encouraging to see them using it for good. Now, Penn State needs to see this as an opportunity to do the same.