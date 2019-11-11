Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, took action to potentially enter the 2020 presidential race as a Democratic candidate last week.

This decision created noise among the other Democratic candidates and members of the party, as Bloomberg made this decision after months of campaigning have already been under way.

Contrary to what Democratic candidates’ intentions may be, adding someone new into the already packed pool of candidates is not helping anyone except Republicans and especially, supporters of Donald Trump.

Bloomberg is a multi-billionaire, and other candidates, such as Bernie Sanders, believe he is now trying to “buy” the election by skipping out on the first few months of work, taking full advantage of his potentially large campaign budget.

While Bloomberg’s advisers claim he has not officially made a final decision, he filed paperwork to ensure he would make it onto Alabama’s primary election ballot, according to the New York Times.

If exceptionally wealthy candidates such as Bloomberg and Tom Steyer want to see a Democrat in office, it would seem most useful to invest their time and money into candidates already far enough along in the race, giving the already-existing Democratic candidates a shot at succeeding.

Perhaps Bloomberg entered late as a strategy, to stand out among the myriad of candidates that potential voters have been trying to learn about for months. Because he entered so late, his name is making headlines, and therefore potential voters might be more interested to look into his background and goals as a late-to-the-game candidate.

If Bloomberg has the money to run, he has every right to — but is it worth it? Is Bloomberg proposing anything exceptionally different from the other Democratic candidates already months into their campaigns?

Right now, the answer seems to be no. Bloomberg has released little information on what platforms he may campaign, but if he follows his mayoral policies, he figures to be socially liberal and fiscally conservative.

At the moment, it’s hard to deny a lack of unity from the Democratic party. There’s little to show for the past three years, in which Democrats in or running for office needed to successfully develop a plan together to take back the White House. Time is dwindling for Democrats to find a solution, and they should aim to support the candidates who are most likely to realistically challenge Trump come next year.

With such a large quantity of candidates, it is hard for voters to have a decent understanding of each person’s platform — adding more won’t help. There's a possibility the Democratic party could have a better shot at beating Trump if they can successfully boil the options down to a few strong front-runners, not candidates seemingly chasing their own personal agendas.