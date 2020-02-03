From Penn State press releases, to global headlines, to Twitter memes, many Penn State students have recently heard of the Coronavirus. But, what is it? How much should we, as students, realistically spend time worrying about contracting the virus?

The numbers are telling — the new virus, written as 2019-nCoV, has spread rapidly through China, with now more than 14,000 confirmed cases in the country. It has also killed over 300 people in China. Cases have started to be found all over the world, and what likely started as a virus from live animal markets is now being spread through travel to and from China.

The New York Times has even published an article where experts say they foresee a “pandemic.”

Eight cases have been reported in the United States, but thus far, there has been no news of any signs in Pennsylvania, or State College, for that matter.

With a fatality rate of 2 percent, meaning approximately two people will die for every 50 who contract the virus, it’s understandable that the public would be concerned. However, little is known about the virus, as it’s “rapidly evolving,” according to the CDC. This is definitely an area of concern, sure, but it’s also a potential source of hope. Scientists are rushing to find effective treatments, and governments and institutions alike are taking extra precautions to keep people safe.

Penn State has seemingly been transparent about its efforts to keep campus safe, by promoting health resources and placing China on its restricted travel list.

Looking at these actions could perhaps give the situation a feeling of impending doom — what if it’s just a matter of time before the new Coronavirus reaches Penn State students?

Of course, Penn State students and the rest of the world should be aware of the virus and the warning signs. However, CDC Director Robert Redfield stated that “our assessment remains that the immediate risk to the American public is low.” Even the aforementioned New York Times article that predicts a pandemic admits that experts aren’t entirely sure how the virus will continue to impact the world.

For example, for someone residing in the United States, the risk of getting Coronavirus does not compare to the risk of getting the flu. Every year, it’s estimated by the CDC that 500,000 people die from the seasonal flu. And still, the mortality rate of dying from a seasonal flu is less than .01 percent. The 2 percent mortality rate of the Coronavirus is certainly intimidating, but there’s also a significant difference in the number of cases between the new virus and the flu. Plus, those who have died from the virus often have weak immune systems.

There will undoubtedly be people online who wonder, “But what about Penn State students from China?” However, immense travel restrictions and precautions are being taken at airports around the world.

It’s also crucial to understand that the Coronavirus is not an excuse to discriminate against or look down upon students from China. Jokes and insensitive comments about the virus have been circulating online, often targeting Chinese communities. If a person next to you, who might be from China, coughs, it would be silly to jump to conclusions just because of their race or country of origin that you might contract the Coronavirus.

With the rapid spread of information on social media, it’s hard to know what information is trustworthy and what isn’t. Like always, media consumers should be conscious of the credibility of information they find on the Internet.

What the CDC first recommends for Coronavirus prevention is fairly simple: wash your hands. Ultimately, Penn State students should be educated about the disease, but shouldn’t let it become a debilitating distraction.

Though it’s important to know the potential impacts of Coronavirus, citizens in State College could benefit from keeping some peace of mind before the disease reaches a point of grave concern here — if it ever does at all.