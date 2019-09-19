As of Tuesday, seven people have died from an outbreak of vaping-related lung diseases, and over 380 others have been recorded as suffering from complications.

The problem has become so severe that New York state Governor banned flavored e-cigarette products with an emergency order this past weekend, according to the New York Times. California is also launching a $20 million advertising campaign designed to warn people of the dangers of vaping, according to CNN.

Facts and statistics are simple, clearly showing the dangers of e-cigarette use — however, it seems unclear how much more it will actually take for young consumers to realize the danger of these products.

Fruit flavored vapes and Juuls have been taken off the market in several states to stop targeted advertising towards teenage users. But they were too late — according to a CNN article, vaping has increased 80 percent among high schoolers and 50 percent among middle schoolers in the past year.

Many vaping and e-cigarette companies claim the purpose of their products is for adults, to help wean them off traditional cigarettes. If that is truly the goal behind these products, how smart is it for fruit and candy flavors — ones that have historically been targeted toward children — to be marketed heavily in the first place?

In a related vein, the CEO of Juul, Kevin Burns, actually issued an apology earlier this year for children becoming addicted to the company’s products.

The epidemic will likely continue as these children grow older, and is a prominent part of the culture on many college campuses.

People can be seen smoking e-cigarettes, Juuls and vapes all across Penn State’s campus and downtown State College — even after the University enacted a smoke free campus policy last fall.

This ban applies to all vape products as well as cigarettes and cigars, but how is the ban being enforced on campus?

Some people probably do not mind breathing in secondhand cotton candy-flavored vape while walking to class, but others certainly are, for medical or personal reasons.

With so many crowded events such as sports and concerts, Penn State makes it pretty easy to get these products past security — people are vaping and juuling in the student section at every game. Looking closely in some lecture halls, you can even see students ripping juuls in the back of their classes.

There is no visible enforcement for these regulations on campus, and there is no way for us to figure out how to do this — and it isn’t our job to. Penn State, and other larger governing bodies too, need to find alternative methods to enforce no smoking policies.

E-cigarettes are seen by some as a more clean and attractive alternative to cigarettes — but consumers need to understand that it is just as bad for you.

While e-cigarettes do not contain certain tar and poisonous gases damaging in traditional cigarettes, they contain many other chemicals and higher quantities of nicotine, which is just as dangerous and harmful, according to a Harvard Medical article.

Smoking and vaping will always be prominent parts of our society — but it is imperative that it is kept out of the hands of our youth and that users are fully understanding of the chemicals they are putting in their bodies and the potential consequences.