Editor’s Note: This editorial was written by Collegian assistant sports editor Jake Aferiat.

Parents aren't supposed to outlive their kids.

And yet, far too often in recent memory — whether it was at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida or the countless others — that has become a recurring nightmare for too many families due to the increased number of school shootings.

These mass shootings leave families with a likely irreparable void in their lives and often leave survivors traumatized and fearful.

It's gotten to the point where the National Education Association has released guidelines for how to talk to students about such events and prepare them.

The point of this editorial isn't to rail against school shootings and lament about how they occur at a sickening and disheartening rate.

Instead, we're looking at the aftermath and one which at the time of these shootings didn't even seem like it would ever happen.

A New York-based fashion company called Bstroy released a line of sweatshirts with the names of schools that were victimized by gun violence and the sweatshirts appear to have bullet holes in them.

The sweatshirts debuted at New York Fashion Week and immediately and rightfully drew outrage from survivors or the families of victims with many lambasting the company for trying to monetize these tragedies and profit off of them.

These families are still grieving the loss of their loved ones and likely always will and to see these schools on sweatshirts with bullet holes on them is going to stunt the healing process and could even re-traumatize these families.

The artists behind the sweatshirts, known as Brick Owens and Du, say their intent in releasing them was in part "to make a comment on gun violence and the type of gun violence that needs preventative attention and what its origins are."

Those are certainly noble intentions but it's the other part of their intentions where issues arise. They continued their justification of releasing the sweatshirts by saying they likely won't receive the same artistic credit as their peers because they're black males and so their work they deemed "Avant-Garde" will get cast aside.

To be clear, we can't nor are we trying to relate to these artists and their experiences as black men in this country and whatever discrimination they might have gone through and can also recognize this country was founded on white, male supremacy and it still permeates many, if not every aspect of society.

However, it seems like a stretch to say this fashion expo is avant-garde art and not just purely profiting off of a mass shooting and an unthinkable tragedy.

It also seems to undermine and devalue areas where people of color have legitimate grievances and may lead to people thinking that when one person of color tries to lay out a legitimate situation in which they've experienced racism, people may discount their experiences because they equate the two.

If that were to happen, it would be a tragedy of monumental proportions because people of color absolutely deserve to be heard and listened to.

But there comes a line when you're putting out vague, ambiguous statements about art, its merit and whether your work constitutes and appearing insensitive to these families who are now being forced to relive the most tragic moments of their lives.

Does that mean anything mentioning these shooting sites and victims is insensitive and not artistic? Absolutely not.

The issue only arises when putting out these sweatshirts under the guise of being woke and putting out fluffy language justifying it hides the fact that these tragedies will be profited off of.