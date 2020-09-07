On Wednesday, Sept. 2, Dr. Anthony Fauci advised universities on national television that they should not send students home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State should heed the advice given by the long-standing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — despite the fact that some Penn State community members are urging the university to send everyone home as coronavirus cases on campus rise.

Fauci said on NBC’s “Today Show” that sending university students home is “the worst thing you could do.” He supported his claim by saying many universities host students from different areas, and sending these students home could subsequently lead to the spread of the coronavirus to outside communities.

As we head into the third week of the semester, Penn State has reported 211 coronavirus cases at University Park. Although there is a risk that campus will become a petri dish for the virus if students stay here, it’s better to have students remain.

Many Penn State students live or interact with people at home who are more at-risk for the virus or are immunocompromised. Students’ return home could lead to tragedy.

Surely off-campus students could choose to remain in State College in the event of a campus closure. However, on-campus students would have little to no choice whether they remain on campus or return home. It would not be fair to make these students go home and potentially infect their close ones.

Instead, Penn State should utilize its resources like Fauci advised and allow students to isolate and quarantine on campus. Doing the opposite could negatively impact countless communities across the nation.

Clearly the decision to keep students here would harm the State College community. However, the initial decision to bring students back to campus has already put the State College community in harm’s way.

Sadly, the university is now put in a position of deciding whether it would rather hurt one community or many.

It is unfortunate that Fauci didn’t make his recent remarks sooner, as many universities have already sent their students home amid spikes in on-campus coronavirus cases.

Universities like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have resorted to remote instruction again and other universities, like the University of Pittsburgh, decided to delay in-person course instruction after some students broke coronavirus guidelines.

As of right now, Penn State’s case numbers can be contained with its facilities and resources, but it is tough to tell what will happen if cases continue to rise. On-campus isolation and quarantine locations could eventually fill up.

If students could test negative before being sent home, that would be the most ideal situation for dismissal. At the same time, it is a lot to suddenly ask thousands of students to pack up their things and travel back home amid a global pandemic.

It’s also a lot to ask families to again rearrange their lives so students can live at home, especially when families had expected their students to live on campus or in State College until Thanksgiving.

And testing negative before being sent home isn’t a fool proof plan — a student could test negative the day before traveling home and contract the virus right before leaving, or contract it through a method of transportation while leaving.

At this point, there is no safe and foolproof plan to send students home — and there may never be.

