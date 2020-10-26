To aid outlets covering the Penn State football season during the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State Athletics provided the media with its own photos from the away game on Saturday.

This was a helpful idea that fell flat.

For context, some outlets were still able to send photographers to cover the away game against Indiana.

However, The Daily Collegian has chosen to cover all away games completely remotely. We have opted to utilize the photographs provided by the university to maintain the health and safety of our student journalists.

And though the Collegian is appreciative of the university’s effort to make reporting on the games more accessible, the photos provided didn’t tell the whole story.

The 42 photos made available via Box to reporters only paint Penn State in a good light. They only showed Jake Pinegar about to kick a field goal — without any indication that he missed two field goals during the game. There are no photos of Devyn Ford after scoring a touchdown to give Indiana a chance to answer.

Photos of some of Penn State’s positive moments were not given to outlets, either.

For example, outlets were provided with multiple photos of Sean Clifford standing behind center. However, we had no access to moments like Parker Washington’s first career touchdown — an undoubtedly noteworthy event that would have captured emotion and put the team in a positive light.

Additionally, there were no captions with the photos to give important context that news outlets need to share with their audiences.

For journalists, the dilemma then becomes wanting to educate our readers and write about the game — without having the photos or captions to do so.

The Penn State community might not be happy that its team lost the first game, but Penn State should at least give news outlets the resources to show that the team lost. We, as ethical journalists, need photos that accurately tell a story — especially in a digital era in which art will make or break a story.

Penn State is not a news outlet, and we understand that it doesn’t adhere to the same standards as a news outlet. It is reasonable to expect that the university might be more interested in promoting a positive image of its football team.

However, we aren’t asking for pictures of (theoretically) players crying on the field or James Franklin yelling during the game. We’re just asking for photos that completely show what happened on the field.

It feels a bit disappointing to have been promised an alternative way of acquiring media from the game, only to have received photos that aren’t entirely helpful to the organizations reporting on the game.

Fortunately, the Collegian is able to send reporters and photographers to home games.

However, some outlets aren’t able to cover any games at all. They are stuck using photos provided by the university that only show one side of the game.

Though media outlets were given the opportunity to remotely cover Penn State football’s first game of the season, it is unfortunate that we were not given the appropriate resources to fully do so.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Grace Miller can be reached at lgm5130@psu.edu.