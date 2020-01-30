Penn State students and faculty have something to look for in the next week — a university-wide Community Survey on Feb. 3 aiming to strengthen specific areas of everyone’s Penn State experience.

According to an article on Penn State News, the survey will cover various topics including “belonging and community, engagement across differences, institutional support, cultural competencies, climate and off-campus contexts.” Among other things, this survey will hopefully provide an opportunity for Penn State to take a deeper look at issues with diversity on campus.

It’s a bit hard not to be skeptical of this survey. As Penn State students, we’ve all been emailed a survey, even if it’s just the SRTEs, and quickly moved it to the trash folder.

Even if a large percentage of students willingly fill out the survey, there still need to be meaningful initiatives that come next, which is hard to imagine happening, especially when there have been reports of the SRTEs being an unfair way to evaluate professors. It’s also difficult to know how representative a survey of the student population is when, often times students only fill one out when they have a strong opinion.

This Community Survey has the opportunity to make positive changes for all students — there’s no denying that — specifically those who may feel Penn State has some work to do in the realm of diversity. This is despite survey results not being presented until the middle of the summer, which likely means we won’t know of any resulting initiatives until sometime in the fall of 2020.

Despite what we assume are positive intentions from the university, simply administering a survey to a school of 46,000 undergraduate students comes with its complications.

For example, students actually have to take the survey.

In a perfect world, students would want to take the surveys provided by the university, even ones that don’t directly affect them. Ideally, they would jump at the chance to give feedback about their experiences at the university and would be eager to make a positive change — but that’s not the reality.

Though it is the student’s responsibility to take these surveys and actually care about the environment at the university, perhaps there is a better way to administer a survey, rather than via email.

Sure, Penn State offers incentives to survey takers, but is a Starbucks or Amazon gift card for every 100th person who takes the survey so compelling that a large portion of the student population would jump at the opportunity to participate? Probably not.

Members of the Collegian’s editorial board suggested that perhaps making the survey mandatory for all students would yield more responses. Potentially administering the survey through LionPATH might be beneficial, even placing a hold on a student’s account until they complete it. Another idea was to put the survey on Canvas, like the SRTEs.

Obviously, the survey is a good way of gathering information, but it’s also important for the university to talk face-to-face to students who feel they aren’t being treated fairly at Penn State.

Though there’s no way of knowing at this point, it’s possible that the majority white population of students will take the survey and say that from their perspective, Penn State is diverse. But to a person of color, for example, what counts as “diverse” may be something completely different.

Everyone has different experiences regarding diversity and inclusivity, but Penn State’s PULSE Diversity and Inclusion survey from 2018 showed that 26 percent of survey-takers had witnessed “hateful or biased acts or speech in the last year.” When over one fourth of those taking the survey have seen hateful, discriminatory acts or speech at Penn State, there is major room for improvement.

And while this survey could hint toward the direction of a solution, it is real discussions with affected students and faculty that are going to pinpoint those areas of weakness and provide a compass for making Penn State a better place.