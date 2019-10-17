College GameDay is making another trip to Happy Valley — and students need to remember not to take this for granted and to enjoy the experience.

For the third year in a row, College GameDay will host its show at Penn State for the White Out game. While it may start to feel commonplace, it is important not to forget that this is a unique experience and to appreciate it for what it is.

GameDay is a rare opportunity for Penn State to be in a national spotlight, and students and fans alike should remember this and ensure the university is represented in the best way possible.

It is also important to be respectful and kind to fellow Penn State and GameDay fans — especially those waiting in line together to get a good spot early in the morning.

When the show was here for the White Out in 2017, it was the first time GameDay returned after the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case and sanctions were placed on Penn State’s football program.

Naturally, many were very enthusiastic and excited to see the show return — and this energy seems to have continued since.

But the spirit surrounding GameDay may start to disappear if Penn State starts to normalize the idea of the show returning every year. Current Penn State juniors haven’t experienced a football season without a visit from GameDay. But it’s important for that special feeling GameDay brings to never go away — even if the show continues to return year after year as the Nittany Lion program continues its ascension to the upper echelon of the college football universe.

Most schools do not have the opportunity to experience GameDay and Penn State is lucky it continues to come back.

Just take for example Washington State last season. GameDay visited Pullman, Washington in the midst of trips to Michigan, Georgia and LSU — schools that have become go-to stops each year. For the first time and, to be honest, the show probably won’t be returning to the land of Mike Leach anytime soon.

But the analysts all said last year how much they enjoyed their experience at Washington State. It’s the small schools — like the Washington States, Boston Colleges and James Madisons of the world — that make the show as special as it is.

Because when it comes down to it, it’s the fans and the atmosphere they create surrounding the set of the show that makes it something people want to tune into every week.

Year after year, Penn State football has entirely new teams with new players. But the fans stay the same. GameDay returning shows that the team continues to perform and fans continue to show.

It doesn’t matter who is on the field, Penn State fans don’t slow down regardless of the season. Especially at a White Out game, the energy of Penn State fans is like nothing else — and it is a great part of Penn State to broadcast to a national audience.