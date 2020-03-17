The world has been busy.

With the coronavirus continuing to spread across the globe and continuous talk from Democratic presidential nominees, there has been no shortage of news updates and media coverage.

This seems as good a time as any to remind you that the media is not against you.

This is a topic that has been covered time and time again during the Trump administration, as the public has become more reluctant to trust the media (AKA the “enemy of the people”).

These sentiments of distrust thrive in political coverage and we’ve seen it more in coronavirus coverage, as social media users accuse the media of conflating the pandemic, causing panic.

But these times aren’t all negative — we are currently in the middle of Sunshine Week.

Occurring every March, Sunshine Week celebrates the publics’ right to the access of government information.

This may seem irrelevant in our current climate, where chaos is prevalent. But it’s really the opposite — knowing what information that is rightfully available to you can help you better understand the happenings of the world around you, especially in a crisis.

OK. How does this all connect?

Well, media use these rights throughout the year to bring readers important information they might otherwise not have looked for. It’s public information, but not everyone thinks to dig for it.

Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act mandates that all government meetings are announced to the public three days before they happen and that they are open to public attendance and questioning.

This is the reason that State College members and students can attend Borough Council meetings. We’ve even seen community members use this right to protest happenings in the community, such as the 3/20 Coalition using the public hour to speak about State College police in regards to matters such as the death of Osaze Osagie last March.

Pennsylvania also has the Right-To-Know Law (RTKL), which is just as applicable for students and communities, though it may not seem it at face value.

Where the Sunshine Act allows the public to enter government meetings, The RTKL allows individuals to file requests for public information.

For example, students could file a RTK request about really anything — and while an agency might ask the reasoning for the request, the individual that filed it is not required to elaborate.

Let’s say you get a parking ticket. Maybe you get an underage drinking citation. Maybe you hear reports of hazing, though see no local coverage about it. Or maybe you just want to know Eric Barron’s salary. These are just a few examples of situations where it could be in a student’s best interest to file a RTK Request.

Available public records include 911 time response logs, grant applications, contracts involving government agencies, settlement agreements, agency decisions, and the name, title and salary of public employees and officials.

When filing a request, an individual can not just ask a question — they must be inquiring for certain records, which includes papers, letters, maps, books, tapes, photographs, film or sound recordings, information stored or maintained electronically, data-processed or image-processed documents, and e-mails.

Though these two pieces of legislation are important to know as responsible members of a community, they’re not always so easy to understand.

Of course, with both the Sunshine Act and The Right to Know Law, there are exceptions — The Sunshine Act allows closed meetings for certain circumstances and there’s all kinds of information the RTKL can’t help a person obtain.

For example, a closed meeting can be held to discuss personal matters or topics that might jeopardize public safety. Among other reasons, a RTK request can be denied when the requested information pertains to personal or public security.

It’s also possible for your RTK request to be denied, though the agency must provide reasoning. The agency could also take a 30-day extension before getting any information to you. Initially, however, the agency has only five days to tell you what action they’re taking.

In times of uncertainty and fear, the media uses these kinds of techniques to hold government and public officials accountable — but these ruling are not just for media use.

Press organizations and media outlets nationwide celebrate Sunshine Week not only because the press uses them, but because this information is also at the disposal of curious, educated citizens like you.

In times of fear, find hope in knowing what your rights are, and knowing that the media will fight for those rights alongside you.

More information about Sunshine Week can be found here.

Right To Know requests can be filed here.