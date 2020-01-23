The New York Times recently released an endorsement for the upcoming democratic primaries, choosing the two female candidates: Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

While many do agree with the Times’ decision to share its endorsement, many also took to the internet to express their disdain.

NYT: We must reject the worst impulses that come with this reality show presidency.Also NYT: Drama! Suspense! Tune in for our new reality endorsement show! https://t.co/KsodXqKVly — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 20, 2020

The New York Times didn't think Bernie Sanders, who raised nearly $100 million in 2019 and now polls second nationally, was even a *top four* candidate worth considering for their endorsement. What a newspaper — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) January 20, 2020

The New York Times’ Made-for-TV Endorsement Missed the Mark (Column) https://t.co/8DPGqq2wbI — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

As a substantial percentage of the country continues to struggle with trusting the media, is it still in a news outlet’s best interest to endorse political candidates?

As a student outlet, The Collegian is no stranger to endorsements within the community, such as interviewing and endorsing candidates running for president of the University Park Undergraduate Association.

However, as many struggle to trust that journalists can separate their opinions from reporting objectively, an outlet's endorsement could certainly impact its standing with readers across many political affiliations. In a 2018 survey conducted by the Knight Foundation, 69 percent of adults interviewed said their trust in media has declined in the past decade. In the same study, the Knight Foundation found that Republicans and Democrats who are told that an outlet aligns with their political opinions are much more likely to view that source as trustworthy. Interestingly, though a reader might align with an outlet’s alleged or perceived political slant, they still didn’t find the outlet “substantially more trustworthy.”

Simply put, the public is often wary of journalists.

On top of skepticism, many struggle to identify when an outlet is purposefully publishing an opinion versus objective news reporting, even if the pieces of content are labeled as such.

When a news outlet makes an endorsement, or writes any editorial, it is typically discussed only by a select group on staff — members of the opinions section, as well as more senior editors. It would be naive to say, for example, that every reporter at the New York Times thinks Warren or Klobuchar should be the Democratic nominee for president. Still, with a lack of media literacy, this fact is often either overlooked, unknown or ignored by the public.

To some, the opinion of a select group of individuals equals the opinion of an entire staff, which could lead someone to think an outlet is biased as a whole.

So, should the fact that many readers may be confused about the function of an editorial board, or that some readers don’t pay attention to explicit indicators that the piece is opinion-based, affect a news organization’s decision to make an endorsement?

That’s tough — the answer to that question isn’t so black or white.

Some of us say, yes: as journalists it is our job to know our readers and their ability to discern truth from opinion and also inform — not endorse.

For some, that answer is no: that an outlet can and should exercise their right to publishing editorial content, which could include endorsing political candidates.

To be clear, as there are still many who don’t seem to understand this separation, there are two different sections to many outlets: news and editorial. “News” means objective reporting. “Editorial” means content that is based on opinions, though that doesn’t mean an opinion writer is allowed to publish something factually inaccurate and label that as “opinion.”

In a perfect world, an outlet would be able to make a political endorsement, and its readers would understand that an endorsement doesn’t affect the abilities of many journalists from that outlet to still produce objective news. But in reality, it’s much more complicated, and the potential fallouts of making an endorsement have to be taken into consideration.

Ultimately, politics are personal. It is not a reporter’s job to push opinions onto readers, but journalists have a right to offer their own educated opinions as long as they are published under the editorial section.