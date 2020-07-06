On Sunday, June 14, Penn State joined more than three-quarters of colleges and universities across the country in announcing it would bring students back on campus for the fall 2020 semester. Though students will physically return to University Park, many classes will be held online — and as a result, students will be wrongfully charged thousands of dollars for classes that don’t provide the in-person experience.

According to a Penn State News release, Penn State administrators “look forward to welcoming back faculty, staff and students to resume on-campus, in-person classes.” The release goes on to state that some non-classroom spaces would be repurposed for instruction, and every class meeting in person would appropriately socially distance.

Following this announcement, many students expressed excitement about the university’s reopening. Over the past several weeks, however, the locations of some students’ classes on LionPATH were changed to read “ZOOM.”

In response to these changes, several students have created online petitions to reduce the price of classes held entirely via Zoom to the World Campus tuition rate. These students argue virtual classes, even those held synchronously, are essentially World Campus classes and do not offer the same educational experience as those held in-person.

And since the World Campus tuition rate is $582 to $629 per credit for full-time students (as opposed to $769 to $1,452 per credit at University Park), students could save thousands of dollars with a reduced rate.

Although the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic is very real problem for any university, Penn State should not charge the full, non-World Campus tuition rate for online classes, regardless of whether they’re held synchronously.

Students do have the option of taking World Campus classes in the fall and then moving back to University Park, but World Campus “does not offer the full range of courses available either at University Park or the Commonwealth Campuses, and there is limited capacity,” according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

Because of this, many students who need certain classes for their major or specific in-person experiences cannot take the credits they want through World Campus.

Additionally, as many students quickly learned from the remote second half of the spring 2020 semester, the in-person experience is superior to the online one. Asking fellow classmates questions during class, questioning professors in person, and being able to actually see or hear written equations, videos and other supplementary materials typically utilized in an in-person setting are experiences that cannot be fully replicated through Zoom.

Furthermore, simply being around other people — or physically sitting in a classroom — has motivational benefits that aren’t available in an online setting. Research even shows that students — especially students with fewer resources at home — don’t learn as much when they are not physically in school.

Penn State insists the experience is the same, but the data and experiences paint a different picture.

Now, many students face the difficult choice of deciding to return to campus — and pay housing costs — just to take one or two classes in person. This points to a contradiction inherent in Penn State’s decision-making: holding classes online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, only to bring students back to on-campus housing despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Students are expected to pay full tuition, housing costs and dining costs only to receive a subpar educational experience. Penn State wants to receive students’ tuition and housing dollars, but doesn’t want to be held responsible for an increase in coronavirus cases in State College.

Ultimately, Penn State must reduce the cost of classes held online in the fall to the World Campus rate to fairly charge students for the educational experience they will receive. Additionally, the university should craft a plan to offer a reduced tuition rate for all classes in the event that an outbreak occurs and students are sent home before Nov. 20.

It is not on students to work around Penn State’s budget restraints or determine where funding should come from in the absence of tuition dollars.

It is Penn State’s responsibility, however, to provide fair and equal access to education for all students — and it can’t do that without charging less for classes held via Zoom.

This editorial was written by Daily Collegian Assistant News Editor Lilly Riddle, who can be reached at lir5125@psu.edu.