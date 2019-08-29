The dynamics between the current presidential candidates are hard to describe, considering there are currently about 20 Democratic candidates, and at least two Republicans looking to take their party’s nomination from Trump.

Many voters may have a skewed perception of the status of candidates. Particularly regarding college-aged students, many of us obtain information about candidates heavily from social media. The most-publicized candidates are often ones whose names have already been recognizable for years now, such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

As far as the Democratic Party is concerned, it seems to have its attention divided between too many candidates — and it’s doing the party more harm than good.

While many Democratic candidates are running to promote specific platforms, such as Andrew Yang for universal basic income and Julian Castro for immigration, there will only be one person selected by citizens — who care about multiple issues — for the Democratic Party’s nomination. If Democrats are divided over twenty-some candidates, they are much less likely to select one person who can stand a chance against an incumbent.

This could lead more undecided voters to choose a candidate without fully understanding their goals.When trying to understand the tens of Democratic candidates currently attempting to represent one party, the Republican Party's message looks easier to digest now than ever.

Some candidates running seem to be taking advantage of the presidential race to share their own personal platforms. Though they'd never admit it, many of these candidates must be aware that in reality, they don't stand a chance at winning. But they enter the race in hopes of growing their audiences, potentially neglecting the fact that the country's end goal is to elect a president they can count on.

Leading up to the election, many voters are also not particularly well-informed about politics. Presidential elections are about popularity — people will vote for the names they are the most familiar with, without looking into their policies. Further, some of these candidates may align with more polarizing views, potentially leaving less consideration for voters toward more centrist candidates from both parties.

However, while there are almost too many Democratic candidates to reasonably keep track of, some may see it as an advantage because there are more candidates to choose from who likely offer differing stances. The real issue at hand — regardless of how one looks at the situation — will then be the compromise the party needs to make to find a single, reliable nominee.

For those who can’t quite pinpoint which candidate’s views align most with their own, voters have the ability to consult multiple tools online to narrow their selections down. One particular method could be to take an online quiz, on websites such as isidewith.com, to identify a person’s political beliefs to project which candidates they might be most inclined to vote for come next November.

We can’t wait until 2020 for change — if citizens are dissatisfied with the country’s current political climate, researching candidates now and contributing to the conversation is imperative.