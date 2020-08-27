The mental strain and financial struggles that Penn State students and their families experience — especially during these coronavirus-impacted semesters —should be met with compassion from the current administration.

To help alleviate some stress, Penn State should offer alternative grading options for a second consecutive semester.

Penn State offered pass/fail grading during the spring 2020 semester after moving online in March. Under this policy, any grade that was a C or higher was “satisfactory,” a D grade was considered a “pass,” and a fail could be graded as “unsatisfactory.”

Selecting satisfactory and unsatisfactory grades didn’t impact students’ grade point averages in the spring.

Similar to the spring, many Penn State students again have few or no in-person classes this fall.

Additionally, students’ educational experiences have been impacted in more ways than one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From being an international student unable to return to the county, to a student who is struggling financially or mentally, many have not completely adjusted to online learning — and may never adjust.

Whether students enjoy online learning or not, the quality of education they are receiving is just not the same as in-person learning. As hard as a professor tries to give students the same learning experience on Zoom, this experience cannot compare to an in-person one.

By implementing pass/fail grading before Penn State students leave for Thanksgiving break (or earlier), the university would relieve a lot of pressure from a lot of people.

Also, it wouldn’t hurt Penn State to be more cautious and empathetic toward its students in the fall, just as it was in the spring.

Some students may utilize pass/fail for its purpose to help students during a difficult time, while others may take advantage of the option even though they don’t need it. There is no way for the university to know which students need pass/fail and which ones will use it as an excuse to be lazy.

How students use an alternative grading option is up to them. The option should be given to everyone, regardless of reason for its use.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill seemed to announce it would offer a pass/fail grading option this fall semester after it shifted to remote learning amid a spike in coronavirus cases on campus, according to The Daily Tar Heel.

UNC swiftly took back the announcement after it was reported. The webpage that The Daily Tar Heel gathered its information from is now password protected.

Penn State should not wait if — or perhaps when — the semester is moved completely remote before making a similar announcement.

Coronavirus-impacted semesters have sucked for everyone: students, professors and the rest of the Penn State community.

By continuing a pass/fail option through this fall, the university would be doing a lot of people a massive favor.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Ashley Hayford can be reached at alh526@psu.edu.