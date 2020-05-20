As college students across the country are concerned about the state of in-person fall classes, Notre Dame has announced specific plans to reopen campus and welcome back students in fall 2020.

But how solid are the university's plans?

In a letter released on Monday, Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins detailed the university’s decision to return to campus as long as federal and state mandates allow. Among precautions the university will take include the decision to begin the semester two weeks early and end by Thanksgiving, with no fall break.

Additionally, Notre Dame plans to prevent and limit the spread of the coronavirus with “comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces,” according to a Notre Dame News article. Notre Dame will also designate certain parts of campus to isolate those who test positive for the virus and will develop guidelines to quarantine anyone who has been in contact with these individuals.

Notre Dame’s plan seems like a viable move for the university, as universities and students alike hope college life can return to normal as the pandemic continues. The plan may also serve as a precedent for other universities’ decisions.

The choice to move up the start of the semester and end before fall break will limit the opportunities for students to travel to high-risk areas and return to campus, therefore preventing a potential campus outbreak.

For students, it is beneficial that the university announced this plan early, as they may need to rework summer plans to ensure they are able to return to campus in time for the start of the semester.

However, though the plan serves as a seemingly effective foundation for an in-person return in the fall, more detailed protocols regarding social distancing need to be established and communicated with students to ensure the health and safety of the Notre Dame community.

The university must establish detailed, logistical guidelines to ensure the virus cannot spread — and these guidelines will need to be enforced.

For a school like Notre Dame — one that is smaller, private and relatively isolated — this plan could function well if properly executed with more guidelines created.

However, it is clear if Penn State were to adopt a plan like this, more detailed preventative measures would need to be established.

Notre Dame has around 8,600 undergraduate students compared to University Park’s 46,000. These numbers don’t account for both schools’ graduate students, faculty or staff.

Notre Dame said it plans to implement “comprehensive testing for COVID-19” and will alter its plans if it is unable to acquire what it needs for testing.

The availability of testing is integral for any university to reopen in the fall. However, with a much smaller student body, Notre Dame will likely require significantly less tests than Penn State would.

Additionally, Notre Dame did not go into detail about its plans to encourage social distancing when students aren’t learning.

At any university — especially large schools like Penn State — many students are drawn to big social scenes.

It would realistically be very difficult for Penn State to control all 46,000 undergraduate students to ensure they maintain social distancing guidelines when they aren’t in the classroom. As it is now, many college-aged people brush off the importance of coronavirus regulations as they don’t feel personally impacted.

Notre Dame also did not note any plans to change in-class instruction — something that will need to be significantly modified at Penn State. Simply put, holding a 700-student lecture in Thomas 100 is not a feasible option to encourage social distancing.

Penn State recently sent select students a survey about the potential return to in-person instruction in the fall. The survey asks questions about how students want operations to continue in the fall.

Penn State has also initiated several task forces dedicated to preparing for the safe return of students. The university said it will announce its plans for the fall semester by June 15.

As Penn State administrators consider possible scenarios for the fall semester, Notre Dame’s solution provides a foundation for what a safe, in-person semester could look like.

However, the Penn State community will need more detailed and enforceable guidelines — as the Notre Dame community does — to ensure the virus does not infect a large number of students.

Each university will have dozens of unique considerations when making decisions about the fall semester. Notre Dame’s plan has the potential to work, but this isn’t a one size fits all solution.

However, with many students aching to return to school in the fall, it is refreshing to see Notre Dame release a concrete, albeit incomplete, plan it hopes to stick to.

This editorial was written by Daily Collegian Managing Editor Lindsey Toomer, who can be reached at lxt344@psu.edu.