Last Monday, it was my 21st birthday and the first day of classes of spring semester.

Celebrating your 21st birthday — especially in a college town — is a rite of passage, or so it’s claimed to be.

In State College, when the clock strikes midnight, the long-running tradition is to head to The Phyrst, a basement bar for your first legal drink.

In keeping with the tradition, I went to The Phyrst at midnight with my friends and posted on Instagram for the first time in months.

In the picture, I’m dressed up holding a champagne bottle, wearing a sparkly pink birthday sash and smiling with what appears to be a genuine smile.

To an outsider I look happy, right? This looks like any other 21st birthday post.

But what the picture — or social media — conveniently leaves out is the reality of the situation.

To put it plainly, my birthday sucked.

It was anticlimactic and underwhelming, to say the least. I found myself looking forward to the end of the day, rather than being excited to celebrate it.

Sure, I’m smiling in the photo, but what it doesn’t show is a girl who was drowning in anxiety.

A girl nervous and insecure about what she was wearing. A girl who was sad and lonely because her birthday didn’t turn out to be what she expected. A girl who cried twice on her birthday.

The picture doesn’t show any of that. It only shows a girl who appears to be happy. If I hadn’t told you the reality of the situation, you would’ve believed I felt this way, right?

This isn’t me criticizing people for posting on social media — I did it, and it gave me the pick-me-up I needed — but it’s a reminder to not believe everything you see on social media.

Don’t get me wrong, when I see a picture of someone smiling and laughing, I automatically assume they’re thriving and doing well. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t.

I even get jealous at times — jealous of everyone experiencing fun things and thinking their lives are better than mine.

But, posting a picture appearing happy when the reality was far from that has taught me to take social media a lot less seriously now.

You should too.

So, the next time you’re scrolling on Instagram or clicking through Snapchat stories, remember it’s not always what it appears to be — despite the smiles and laughs.