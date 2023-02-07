Quiet. That’s how the world feels when I switch my phone to “Do Not Disturb.”

Yet, this tranquility ends once I open my phone and see the red bubble with the number of unread messages I have. This, full disclosure, doesn’t happen often because I’m not the most popular person in the world.

But, having a constant line of communication between family members, loved ones and friends is comforting. The world feels less lonely with a mini-computer in my hand or pocket, because let's face it, our devices are never far away.

I’m attached to my phone, but I’m a little ashamed to say that. My mother says I spend too much time on my phone, but I never used to believe her until my phone was pickpocketed.

It was partly my fault because I was the dumb person who didn’t put her phone in her purse, but the one to blame was the pickpocket who probably sold my iPhone in a foreign country. (Get that bag.)

My knee-jerk reaction was to reach in my pocket and feel a device that provided a comforting feeling of having my family members, loved ones and friends one text away.

It felt like I had a limb missing, as if an extension of my being was gone. That was a really tough realization to get through.

The worst part about it was not being in the U.S. when it happened, and for the next two days, I had to rely on my friends’ phones or Facebook on my computer to message my mother.

I felt so alone. The line of communication we often took for granted was gone, and I was alone. That and the fact my entire camera roll was gone royally stunk.

But it was just a thing, a device that we’ve somehow become physically and emotionally attached to.

If Maslow updated his Hierarchy of Needs, he’d probably include battery, power or cell reception right next to the food, water and shelter.

Even our parents, who grew up with landlines and paper maps, have become obsessed. My mother even sends me TikToks all the time.

It’s really up in the air if I’d be able to survive before the invention of cell phones. No GPS? Oh man, I stink at directions. I even get lost in malls.

Planning to meet someone at Starbucks for coffee? If you’re running late, there’s no way to let them know you won’t make it on time.

As a society, we can't escape constantly being connected to our devices — it’s unavoidable.

Unless I commit to going off the grid and growing my own food, I’ll continue to switch my “Do Not Disturb” setting on and proceed to enjoy the quiet.

Who knows, maybe one day the electrical grid could go down, and we’d all be truly out of luck.