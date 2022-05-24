Editor’s Note: The following sentence from Olivia is the most accurate and informative sentence ever written.

I am not hot.

When teenagers around the globe declared the summer months as “hot girl summer,” I shivered with fear.

For those who may not be aware, hot girl summer involves baddies being unapologetically themselves in an attractive way.

While the hot girls thrive, I continue to break mirrors when I put on a bathing suit.

Hot girl summer sequesters me just like my parents did when I became the middle child — this time by my appearance.

“Olivia, you’re overexaggerating!”

Wrong.

One time, I was told I gave off the type of energy that sucks the sexual tension out of a room. I’ve been compared to Dug from “Up,” Dory from “Finding Nemo,” Olaf from “Frozen” and — my personal favorite — the Annoying Orange.

If you need more proof I’m a credible not-hot girl, the last three times I’ve had a crush on a guy, I ended up being gaslit until 3 a.m. most nights, chewed up and spit out, back into a pile of numbing rejection.

Dare I say, I’m unlikeable in the like-like way.

As for looks, on a really good day, I would say I’m a solid 3 in State College and — maybe — a 5.4 in my hometown.

“Looks aren’t everything in life,” my parents tell me.

Girl, when a season is called “hot girl summer,” I beg to differ.

While I’ve heard being “hot” is a mindset, I’m still the girl who gets asked for her friend’s number or the one who gets “bro-ed” at parties.

You know when you briefly brush past a beautiful human in an airport, can’t stop thinking about them and end up creating a scenario for your future together? I will never be that dream girl.

Instead, I’d probably be riding around on the luggage carousel.

I’m not the wifey, first love, crush, girlfriend, babe, honey, mamas-type — I’m expendable.

With that, I would like to declare this summer season “expendable girl summer.”

Anyone who wishes to partake in expendable girl summer must fit the following criteria, courtesy of my Google search: “of little significance when compared to an overall purpose and therefore able to be abandoned.”

For any other girls, guys or gays who take their antidepressants at night, use caffeine to feel an ounce of happiness, dissociate every time they look in the mirror or use humor as a method to cope with life, let us come together and celebrate the summer of intentional abandonment.

Rather than stressing about finding the perfect angle of our left arm for an Instagram post, let’s go hiking, get lost and hope a bear eats us.

We won’t be forced to worry about how profusely our armpits are sweating in the summer heat or whether anyone noticed how often we yank our shorts down from disappearing into the dark depths of the inner thighs.

During expendable girl summer, no one will think twice about us because we are nonessential.

We can handle the abandonment of society if it means we don’t have to question our worthiness of partaking in hot girl summer.

After all, being isolated on purpose is technically just an individualized adventure.

Before we begin our journey into expendable girl summer, you have to remember — while we may be replaceable in someone else’s story, we will forever be the main characters in our own.

Participate in expendable girl summer. Do it for the plot.

