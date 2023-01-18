Last April, I was diagnosed with anxiety disorder, among other mental illnesses.

This was something I could’ve told you I had. Yet, I shied away from saying it because I wasn’t diagnosed and didn’t want to be insensitive.

I’ve taken the past few months to really study and understand my anxiety. Once I started researching it, I saw how it impacted nearly every aspect of my life and almost every second of my day.

Anxiety comes in different forms. There’s no person who can truly understand how it affects everyone.

My anxiety manifests itself in racing thoughts, all pacing back and forth, causing an overall anxiety attack that ends with me breaking down.

These anxiety attacks can be particularly scary when I’m by myself. Every time I try to think of something positive, my brain spins it so I think of the worst scenario.

But that spinning isn’t so much the problem, as my anxiety can actually trick me into believing the worst case scenario is inevitable.

The scariest part was thinking episodes like that were just a part of life.

I found comfort in the belief that everyone else around me had the same problems, so there wasn’t anything for me to really complain about. I thought that maybe I just needed to toughen up.

The day my thinking really changed was when I figured out it was actually common, but not normal.

I started feeling really bad for myself as I began to assume everyone around me was so happy, fulfilled and content with who they were.

At some point, with the help of medication, I decided that enough was enough. I stopped looking at my brain as the enemy, but rather as something to nurture and care for.

I began to take every possible step to change the view I had of myself.

I completely overhauled the way I ate, started working out six days a week, and perhaps most importantly, I fixed my sleep schedule — which was the hardest.

Late at night is when those horrible intrusive thoughts would slip into my brain, so I’d usually not fall asleep until I had exhausted myself mentally with a panic attack.

For the longest time, my thought process before bed was:

“What did I do wrong today? Who hates me now?”

It was such a backward way of thinking, looking back at it now.

Cutting out caffeine at night and reducing late-night snacking helped me reach my goal of getting more sleep. Those changes became so easy to make once I found myself in a better headspace.

Nowadays, my anxiety attacks still happen, regardless of all of the changes. It’s a part of who I am.

The reality is that 20 years of anxiety aren't going to go away in just a few months.

The trick for me was deciphering the good anxiety from the bad one. I realized it was helpful for me to be anxious about work or school, but my social anxiety had to go.

Interestingly, most people I talk to can’t tell I have social anxiety.

I spent so many years putting up a facade of carelessness, yet little did people know that whenever I was talking to them, the gears in my head were turning at lightspeed.

Freaking out about what to say, how to stand, where to look and who looked at me were all very common.

It’s easier said than done. However, once I understood it’s impractical for all 8 billion people to like you, these thoughts mostly disappeared.

The people-pleaser in me has subsided and given way to a person who cares for everyone but won’t put others’ needs before their own.

It sounds selfish to say — or at least it always did to me — but realizing I can’t help others until I help myself made things really start to click for me.

If you’re suffering from anxiety, there is zero use in staying quiet about it. The end of the world isn’t around every corner, and bad things happen to the best people.

Losing your way is easy, and finding it can be very hard. But once you get there, it feels like the fog begins to rise.