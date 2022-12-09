In 2008, Marvel released “Iron Man,” which kicked off a continuous movie universe around Marvel’s superheroes. The franchise is running to this day, albeit with mixed reviews.

Ever since, though, Marvel’s counterpart, DC Comics, has been trying to successfully launch its own cinematic universe. The results have been disappointing with “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman” leading the way.

Now DC is reportedly cutting off its current universe cold turkey and launching a new one under the guidance of James Gunn, director of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise but also DC’s “Suicide Squad” and the “Peacemaker” TV show.

Something DC might not be willing to accept, though, is that it missed the boat on the superhero cinematic universe hype.

Marvel, whether it puts out good content or not at this point, has spent over a decade building an army of dedicated fans, and with an output of about three movies a year, there hasn’t been much space for DC to steal any of the spotlight.

Nearly 15 years in, it seems safe to say superhero films are losing popularity. While box office sales might negate this claim, public opinion has grown increasingly more critical of these films. They are accused of being formulaic, CGI-riddled money grabs.

At this point, Marvel doesn’t care because it has a loyal fanbase who will continue to show support.

DC, though, has no impressive body of work concerning its cinematic universe. It’s looking to steal Marvel’s thunder — 15 years too late.

Getting people engaged in another huge project is a tough task, even for someone as talented as Gunn.

Unfortunately, his hiring also indicates that DC isn’t looking to try something experimental and new, but trying to repeat the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is widely believed DC has a superior catalog of heroes and especially villains. To copy the style of MCU movies takes away any artistic ingenuity and makes it come off as just another money grab.

Then again, DC can’t just sit aside and let Marvel take over another generation of comic book lovers. DC’s hand is being forced, but it seems almost inevitable that when it comes to films, it will always take a backseat to Marvel.

Marvel knows the market is its to lose, too. It has made sure to push out a steady stream of content to keep itself in current public discourse.

If DC wants to take over, it needs to do something new. That’s easier said than done, but people thought the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies would flop. However, Gunn put his own magic into them. Now the stakes are higher, and he’ll have to do it again.