The college town bar. There’s nothing like it.

Every weekend, students descend downtown seeking out these watering holes in search of something. They don’t just want to get drunk, they want to feel something more.

The downtown scene in a college town isn’t that far off from Walt Disney World Resort. It’s overcrowded; you’re bound to see someone throw up and everyone there looks like they’re about to make the biggest mistake of their life.

Bars have been the steady constant of college towns. Students come and go, but the bars remain.

We’re going to look at what makes a perfect college town bar. I’ve spent many hours thinking about this.

I’ve gone far and wide to speak to patrons and employees about how to capture that magic people want so much on a Friday night. Here’s what I came up with.

Space

If customers are going to wait forever to get in, they want some options once they’re in that door. You need space.

Not just space, but variety. Doggie’s Pub and Champs Downtown have proven to be solid models on this front.

Along with its main bar inside, Doggie’s has a courtyard with picnic tables and cornhole. Champs has three stories, with seating and the dance floor upstairs. Downstairs, there’s a whole other bar that serves as a pool room surrounded by arcade games.

When you’re at a place that’s big with different vibes in each room, you feel like you get more out of the visit. It’s hard to get bored. Having space also comes in handy shortening the…

Line

People don’t want to wait in a long line. Sometimes, there’s nothing a bar can do about this. From a bar’s view, there’s nothing it needs to do. A line means the place is full, and that means business is good.

In talking to people, I’ve found lines not to be a huge deterrent. If people want to go somewhere, they’re usually willing to wait.

But if a line moves fast and the bouncers are good, customers will recognize that.

Drinks and Prices

One of the main things that prevents people from going out is money. People in college are broke, and alcohol isn’t always the best way to spend those dollars.

A good happy hour deal is enough to get customers in the door. Drink deals under $5 will bring in business. The cheaper the drink, the better chance the customer orders a few at once.

Cheap drinks will keep people inside, and eventually they’ll drink enough to where they don’t care how much they spend. That’s business.

Games

This is similar to what we talked about with space and variety, but drunk people love games. Give the people something to do, and they will hang around.

Don’t give them just one game — give them plenty. Make the games cost money, too, because people will buy them.

Music

Many people just go to the bar because they want to dance or listen to music. I’ve talked to people who go to The Phryst just to hear the live music. I’ve seen people leave a place because they didn’t like what the DJ was spinning.

Music’s a critical element of having fun. People dancing don’t want to lose that momentum. You need a DJ who knows what they’re doing, who’s familiar with the town.

DJs are similar to politicians in that way. You just have to appease the mindless crowd.

The Vibes

This is the last but toughest ingredient to find. This is where the magic is. This is what seals the deal.

Everything I’ve already talked about contributes to the vibe, but it’s something more. This is about making people feel.

Have you ever watched a movie and knew it was good but didn’t know why? You just knew that you felt something, and you wanted to experience that again. You had a good time.

At the end of the day, people go out to have a good time. They want to forget about their long week of school, have fun with their best friends and maybe make some new ones.

A bar needs to know what it is and lean into it. If you’re a s— hole, don’t try to be anything more. If you’re high class, make sure the place looks high class.

It needs to be a place people remember. Give them something to look forward to when they walk in that door, and I promise you — they’ll come back.