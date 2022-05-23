Some musicians are good. Some are bad. And then some change music.

The ones who change music become the greats — the forces of industry who become the standard and the innovators who budding musicians aspire to be.

Jeffery Lamar Williams, the man better known as Young Thug, changed music. He arrived on the Atlanta music scene about 10 years ago, and with each mixtape, the national star grew. His sound was unlike anything heard before, lighting up a whole new genre of rap.

That’s his legacy, at least what it was supposed to be. Williams now sits in Fulton County Jail. That legacy is more complicated than it was a month ago.

Young Stoner Life Records, the record label referred to as YSL, was founded by Williams in 2016. According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, it’s also a street gang. (Note: The indictment refers to YSL as “Young Slime Life.”)

YSL is home to stars like Gunna, legally known as Sergio Kitchens. It was home to rising star Lil Keed until his recent death. The YSL mixtapes have featured guests like Travis Scott, Drake, Kid Cudi, Big Sean and Future.

On May 9, a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment was made public, accusing YSL of operating as a street gang as early as 2012, painting Williams as the kingpin.

For those not familiar with RICO, it’s an act put in place to make mafia prosecutions easier, and any “overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy” can be thrown in there.

The 88-page document includes Williams, Kitchens and over 20 of their associates. Lil Keed wasn’t mentioned in the indictment but died five days after it became public. Williams and Kitchens both turned themselves in and were not permitted bail.

Some of the accusations are serious, with Fulton County alleging Williams is even connected to a murder.

Due to the nature of RICO cases, where every little act relating to a crime gets thrown in, many of Young Thug’s lyrics are set to be used as evidence against him.

Young Thug’s 2018 single “Anybody” featuring Nicki Minaj is in there. On that track, Thug raps “I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body.”

Dozens of Young Thug’s songs are named in the indictment. Anytime he mentions an illegal act or even poses with a YSL symbol on social media, it’s described as an “overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Williams may be guilty, but at the same time, using lyrics as evidence of crime is something only really seen with rap music. When it’s country or rock, it’s usually just passed off as a fictional ballad.

It’s something fellow Atlanta rapper Killer Mike discussed in his 2019 Netflix show “Trigger Warning.”

White gangs, like Hells Angels, become cultural icons, while gangs whose members are mostly Black become vilified.

Whatever Williams may or may not be guilty of, he has a genuine passion for helping people. Just last month, he and Kitchens woke up one day and went to the Fulton County Jail, presumably the one where they now sit, and bailed out 30 people accused of low-level crimes.

Last year, in an interview with NFL Network, Williams talked about his desire to give back to the community. He knows what it’s like to struggle, and he wants to see others overcome that too.

In that same interview, he encouraged people to just be themselves because that’s who he is — nothing about Young Thug is fake.

He’s exactly who he was before the fame, committed to giving back to his city. He has a desire to change lives. If he’s guilty, it doesn’t change that, just complicates it.

Even though Young Thug’s music is enjoyed by a large number of people, it never feels like his goal is to reach a wide audience.

Williams’ tracks sound like something abstract but also absorbable, like if Jackson Pollock could come back from the dead and make an Avengers movie.

That’s what makes him transcendent. To be so different but so liked — that’s special.

From his music to his style, he set the trends. What other rappers are wearing a dress on their cover art like he did on his 2016 mixtape “JEFFERY?” Williams knows who he is, and he doesn’t shy away from it.

Whether you listen to Young Thug or not, you’ve heard his influence. Without Thug, there is no Gunna, there is no Lil Baby.

I don’t think we’ve heard the last of Young Thug, but there’s a chance we’ve heard the last for a while. His sound will persist, though — the psychedelic beats, the raw lyrics, the riotous ad-libs.

For the last 15 years, the city of Atlanta has defined rap, and Young Thug has defined Atlanta.

This playlist contains some of the tracks that define Young Thug.

