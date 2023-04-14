God, I could never post that picture of myself. I look horrible.

My thighs look huge. My stomach isn’t flat enough. My hair doesn’t look good. My arms look awkward, and I don’t know why my smile looks like that.

Does this sound familiar to you? Are these not the same thoughts that race through your brain after seeing yourself in photos or in passing in a mirror?

And is it not your first instinct to pick apart a photo or point out the things you don’t like before appreciating what you do?

I know for a fact you’ve told yourself this because I have, too — so have my friends, my family and even people I don’t know. It’s OK — no judgment here.

But can I ask you one more thing? How does it feel to hear a loved one say they don’t think they deserve to be in a photo or that they hate the way they look in a photo where you thought they looked beautiful?

It doesn’t feel good, right? But it’s also the same way you talk about yourself.

Because when I hear someone in my life talk about the things they don’t like about themselves, it makes me sad.

Maybe I just need to get my rose-tinted glasses checked out, but to me, they’re perfect, especially with their so-called insecurities.

To me, the photos they hated of themselves, I loved. The things they were insecure about, I found to be my most favorite trait about them. And the constant negative thoughts that spewed in their mind, I’ve never thought of once.

You’re your worst critic.

If you haven’t realized by now, no one is thinking or fixating on your so-called insecurities nearly as much as you do — if at all.

So, if others aren’t the problem here, then who is? You are.

You see, I wouldn’t be me without these traits, and you wouldn’t be you, either. So, stop trying to change them.

I’ll admit, I’ve gotten really good at picking myself apart. I’ve been doing it for years. But not once have I ever spent time trying to change that habit until now.

And it’s not too late for you to start either.

It starts out small, and it’s hard trying to retrain your brain to think positive thoughts about previously negative things, but just try it out.

Repeat with me: There are things I can’t change about myself, but I’m still beautiful.

Look at that, it’s not so hard, right? You’ve always been beautiful, now you’ve just got to believe it.

MORE COLUMN CONTENT

Don’t be scared to ask for help | Column If I told you this was one of the hardest semesters for me so far, would you have believed me?