I love cheese. I think it’s great.

I formally apologize to all of the lactose-intolerant people out there because they’re missing out on the most amazing foods: grilled cheeses, cheese boards and caprese.

However, cheese transcends food — it’s essential in real life, too.

When taking a picture, what does every person holding the camera say? “Say cheese.” Also, has anyone called you cheesy before? Then there’s most notably the “Cheese Touch.”

I hereby petition to bring back the Cheese Touch because how funny would that be?

It's kind of like tag but meant to be played on and off the playground. I remember the Cheese Touch being a very large part of my elementary school experience.

If you haven’t experienced the Cheese Touch, then you’re missing out.

The touch originated from the wildly popular “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books and quickly took over schools by storm. In the movie, a moldy piece of cheese sits on the playground blacktop until a kid named Darren touches it by accident.

Darren now had the horrifying misfortune of having the Cheese Touch.

In the movie, the only way you can get rid of the Cheese Touch is to touch another person, which makes it basically a big game of tag. However, looking back at it now, the Cheese Touch seems like just a metaphor for cooties.

Which, to be honest, we all need to be wary about cooties at any age.

The point in bringing this up is that cheese is an integral part of society. It should be talked about more than just as a source of calcium.

The Cheese Touch shaped my adolescence so much that here I am, writing about it many years later.

Cheese and wine are a staple pairing that people bring on dates and what old friends choose to eat while catching up on each other's lives.

“Say cheese” is the normal thing to say when getting people to smile for a picture. People in Wisconsin are called the “Cheeseheads.” Those are just some examples of how cheese is an important part of our lives.

So, next time someone makes fun of you for getting three types of cheese at the grocery store, just tell them you're getting your daily source of calcium… and that they now have the Cheese Touch.