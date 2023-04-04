In one of my classes I was asked: “What’s the part of you that you’re most proud of?”

It felt like a loaded question, stumping me more than the actual problems in my physics p-set due at midnight. I sat in the back of the classroom, pondering what to say.

“If I say ___, then I’m going to sound self-absorbed, but if I say ___, then I’m going to sound cliche.”

This internal battle went on for a few minutes.

I looked around, and everyone around me was already writing. Still unsure of what to answer, I grabbed a clementine I keep in the side pocket of my backpack and began to unpeel it.

Picking its little pale strings from between the segments of its fruity pods, I split it in two and looked around.

I don’t talk to anyone in class but always split my clementines with people, so nervously I poked the guy next to me, presenting him half of my clementine. Surprisingly, he accepted it and began to eat it, segment by segment.

“Are you a serial fruit splitter?” he asked me a few moments later.

I readjusted my bun and nodded. “You know, it's something that's written about a lot in poetry and literature,” I said as I continued to stare at my blank Google Doc.

“I didn’t know that,” he said. “That sounds really nice though.”

A pause.

“You seem like someone who would do that.”

I blushed, or maybe I cried. But then I got my answer and began typing on my document.

“The best part of me is my sum.”

Art and literature have always been major aspects of my life. Whether that means sitting at my piano at home, painting on the deck, reading a new book on the beach while sitting on the rocky shores of New England, or spending time with friends as we share stories about college, our failed situationships or successes — art is around us all the time.

While everyone has a different meaning of art, I see it as an ingredient of our atmosphere. Just like oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide and the other various elements that surround us and enter us every day, art also follows us wherever we go.

Art is always around us.

We are what we eat, and we’re the product of our environment. So, in simple terms, we’re all art.

My grandmothers were both artists. They sewed dresses, knit and crocheted hats, gloves, sweaters and scarves.

My grandfathers were artists. They built houses, rocking chairs and thingamabobs for their children.

My mother is an artist. She arranges flowers and plants around the house, making sure each one of them has sunlight, water and love.

My father is an artist. He designs giant engines for planes that transport, protect and supply people with goods. He designed the house we live in and, like my mother, has a love for landscaping and stone walls.

My brother is an artist. He 3D-printed me a “rocktopus,” builds circuits and cars and creates structures and machines from random things he finds around the house. He creates music on his guitar and ukulele.

You’re an artist. You create lovely words and messages that are sent to friends and family. You listen to music that makes your soul swell, and you radiate your own special vibe to everyone around you. The color of your aura rubs off on everything you touch and everywhere you go.

Art is everywhere and in everyone.

In a way, we all are pieces of art, absorbing all of the other pieces that surround us. That's something I think makes life so wonderful and full. Each of us is composed of our own strokes and colors. We have our own arrangement and preferences of texture, material and composition. While you may think you are dull, others find you amazing.

Art never appreciates itself nor does it know that it’s art.

So take it from me, an admirer who’s walking through your gallery. You’re art, and there’s no single best part of you.