They lurk in the shadows, monitoring all with a watchful eye, living for the moment you embarrass yourself publicly on campus or downtown. They’re the Penn State Yik Yakers, and they’re here to make sure nothing goes unnoticed.

Yik Yak, the anonymous forum app you might remember from middle school, is having a renaissance and has found a niche on Penn State’s campus. Yik Yak allows users within a given area to share posts without anyone knowing who posted, liked or commented on any thread.

Some popular Yik Yaks in recent days have been, “So they boutta let people in North and South starve on the weekends?” in reference to the dining halls weekend closures and “I wanna slap James Franklin’s head. I feel like it would bring me good luck.”

Download Yik Yak at your own risk — things do get pretty vulgar there, as is the case when you put anonymity and college kids together.

Some things on the app may even make you feel the need to take a shower, so it cannot be stressed enough — download at your own risk.

Yik Yak can be fun though, like the post that questions how the delta variant could get to Penn State without Duo two-factor authentication.

Personally, sorting through all the toxicity on the app, I can find something every once in a while that makes me chuckle, like how the Pollock Testing Center should be burned to the ground (see my last column).

Yik Yak can be a confidence booster, which makes the app great. People can sometimes be shy to say something because it might not be funny, but there’s no stakes on Yik Yak. People can be more vocal — sometimes for the worse — but a lot of time for the better.

The more a person’s Yakarma —the score you get based on how many likes, comments and engagement you receive —goes up, the better they might feel and might be more willing to post something or say something publicly.

Yik Yak has made the Penn State community think about more than just football and frat bros — though there’s a lot of mention of both on the app.

There’s actually a bit of a war between pro-greek life and anti-greek life users on the app, which is endlessly entertaining.

Yik Yak has given the often hum-drum middle of the semester some life and shows a lot of people are going through the same struggles academically and socially.

And since it’s anonymous, people aren’t as scared to admit it.